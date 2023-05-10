Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ANGL: 7.3% Yield To Drive Outperformance Vs. Stocks

Summary

  • The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has returned 6.4% annually over the past 11 years since inception, and the current yield of 7.3% suggests even stronger future returns.
  • ANGL's underperformance relative to the S&P 500 over this period has been the result of rising equity valuation multiples, which now face downside risks.
  • As we saw in 2008/09, Treasury yields and equity valuations are likely to move lower over the coming years as economic weakness intensifies, which should allow significant outperformance versus stocks.
  • The main risk comes from a repeat of the late-1990s environment, where corporate bonds underperformed as Fed hikes kept bond prices low but failed to prevent further equity gains.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) has had a strong run over the past 11 years since its inception in 2012, generating returns of 6.4% annually over this period. With a yield to maturity of 7.3%, future returns are

