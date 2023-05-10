Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Piedmont Office Realty Trust: The Valuation Is Too Cheap To Ignore

May 10, 2023 4:29 AM ETPiedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)
Justin Purohit
Summary

  • Piedmont Office Realty Trust owns and operates Class-A office properties in the Sunbelt region of the U.S., with greater exposure to the Atlanta and Dallas markets.
  • The company remains my top pick, despite recent weakness.
  • At current trading levels, I view shares as too cheap to ignore.
  • While I do view the current dividend payout more pessimistically, these concerns are outweighed by the material upside potential in the stock.
illuminated buildings in the Atlanta skyline

Marilyn Nieves/E+ via Getty Images

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) remains my top pick in the office sector, as well across the broader markets. PDM stock is little changed since my last update but it is down significantly since my initial analysis.

Over the past

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

