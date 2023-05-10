Marilyn Nieves/E+ via Getty Images

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) remains my top pick in the office sector, as well across the broader markets. PDM stock is little changed since my last update but it is down significantly since my initial analysis.

Over the past one year, shares are down nearly 60%. And YTD, they are down about 30%.

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data Of PDM

For income-investors, shares currently provide an attractive dividend payout of nearly 13%. While I had been more optimistic on its safety in prior updates, I am less so now following their Q1 results, which contained an update regarding their taxable income. While the payout is adequately covered by adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”), that is not the sole determinant of future continuity.

Despite my pairing of expectations on the dividend, I continue to view shares as materially undervalued. And any cut in the dividend, in my view, would be more than offset by the significant upside potential embedded in the stock. At just 3.6x forward FFO, shares are simply too cheap to ignore.

Recent Results

During the quarter, PDM executed on nearly 550K SF of leasing, nearly half of which were new signings. This would represent their highest amount of new quarterly leasing activity since 2018.

Furthermore, these signings were completed on a long-term basis, with an average lease term of eight years. In addition, they achieved positive cash spreads of nearly 6%.

While they did have a large move-out in their suburban Boston market, leasing activity has more than made up for that. In five out of the last seven quarters, for example, PDM has achieved over 200K SF of leasing. This is higher than their pre-pandemic leasing average.

And the trend continued into Q2, as management noted that they’ve already completed 200K SF of leasing during the quarter through the date of their release.

Overall leased rates remained stable, at 86.1%. And most other metrics also remained in line. Looking ahead, management does see their leased rates ending the year at between 87% and 88%. In addition, guidance was reaffirmed, with core FFO landing the year at a midpoint of $1.85/share.

The Dividend

PDM currently provides a quarterly payout of $0.21/share. Annualized, this represents a highly attractive yield of nearly 13% at current pricing.

From a coverage standpoint, the dividend appears well-covered. During the quarter, for example, the company generated +$36.8M in AFFO. On a per share basis, this would be $0.30/share. At that level, this would indicate a payout ratio of about 70%. Seen another way, it would represent AFFO coverage of about 1.4x.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Selected Operating Data By Quarter

The sector average payout as a percentage of AFFO is about 75%. So PDM is right there in the mix.

Coverage, however, is not the only factor, especially in the office sector. Across the board, there have been a number of cuts/suspensions for taxable income purposes. For prospective investors, there’s less insight into taxable reporting since it differs from financial reporting in a number of aspects.

At any rate, as an REIT, PDM is required to pay out a minimum of 90% of their taxable income in dividends. For entities with near-term maturities, such as PDM, preserving cash may prove to be the most prudent decision, considering the office sector, at-large, does face a heightened level of refinancing risk.

On their earnings release, management noted that their taxable income per share falls in the range of $0.50 to $0.60. The current dividend, therefore, is well in excess of their minimum. As such, I can foresee a cut in the periods ahead of about 50%.

This would take the annual dividend to about $0.45/share, which certainly would disappoint investors that have grown accustomed to the attractive yield. Still, at those levels, the yield would still be nearly 7%.

The Upcoming Maturity

PDM has an unfavorable debt schedule, with +$350M maturing this year, followed by over +$1B in the next two years.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Debt Maturity Schedule

They do possess an investment-grade rating from two agencies with a stable outlook. This is one benefit that reduces refinancing-related risks. In addition, their portfolio is characterized as newer and higher quality Class-A buildings, a favored asset class among office-related assets. This makes it all the more likely that the company will be able to roll the maturities.

Additionally, during the first quarter, PDM entered into a new +$215M unsecured term loan with a final extended maturity of January 2025. This is already over 60% of the amount due this year. The company also has full availability on their +$600M credit facility.

Select non-core dispositions also figures prominently into their debt repayment plans. At present, management remains optimistic of their ability to dispose of up to three assets during the year, two of which are in Houston and under contract and through due diligence with one potential buyer.

Current State Of Atlanta Office Market

At period end, the Atlanta market accounted for about 27% of PDM’s annualized rents.

According to the quarterly MarketBeat Office Report published by real estate research firm, CBRE, overall leasing activity in the Atlanta market remained steady through the first fiscal quarter of 2023. Total signings were up 1.7% on a sequential basis.

Leading the way in activity was the Midtown market, which logged over 270K SF of new demand. This is a 76% quarter-over-quarter increase.

Consistent with expectations, new leasing activity was concentrated among Class-A buildings, accounting for more than three quarters of all transactions. More specifically, newer buildings, those built between 2019 and 2022, accounted for about 140K of leasing activity during the quarter.

Interestingly, this was eclipsed by over 480K SF of signings on second-generation space built between 1990-2010. This is partly attributable to the premium placed on affordability by many tenants. But lower overall inventory levels of newer product also figure prominently into the signing activity.

Overall vacancy rates also remained in-line, up just 40 basis points (“bps”) to 22.9% in Q1. In one potential sign of stress, however, the market reported its first net occupancy decline since the first quarter of 2022, with negative absorption of 706K SF.

Current State Of Dallas Office Market

Another top market worth further attention is the Dallas region, as it accounts for a fifth of PDM’s total footprint.

CBRE’s MarketBeat Office Report for the Dallas region indicated continued weakness. For the third consecutive quarter, for example, Dallas reported net occupancy declines of nearly 700K SF.

Similar to the Atlanta market, demand for Class-A buildings continues to drive the leasing market. In Q1, 1.8 MSF of activity was attributable to Class-A buildings. This represents about 76% of all leases signed during the quarter.

While Class-A buildings drove leasing demand, overall absorption was still a negative 378K SF. This compares to negative absorption of 320K SF in their B and C counterparts. Also worth noting is that Class-A makes up about 60% of total inventory in the region.

Overall vacancy rates also track in a similar ballpark as Atlanta, at 20.8%. Vacancy rates are, however, 70bps higher in Class-A space than in Class-B. This could be for a number of reasons, though I don’t view it as a significant concern at this juncture.

Why PDM Remains A Buy

PDM is currently trading at 3.6x forward FFO with an implicit cap rate well in excess of 10%. In my view, this is unrealistic.

In their top operating markets of Atlanta and Dallas, demand continues to be concentrated on newer Class-A buildings, the property types owned by PDM. Additionally, there’s a continued desire by small/medium companies, a focal tenant group of PDM, to move up the quality curve. This provides some runway to leasing strength in future periods.

Concerns regarding the near-term debt maturity are fair. But the company already has the necessary funds to fully address it. Their +$600M credit facility, for example, is fully available. In addition, they had just locked in a new term loan early in Q1.

While their next set of maturities in 2024/2025 loom large, I don’t expect the company to face issues in rolling them as they come due. Their investment-grade ratings, which appear safe for the foreseeable future, provide further assurance.

I do expect a dividend cut sometime this year for taxable income purposes. But I believe the upside potential in the stock far outweighs any disappointment resulting from this. Even at an 8% implied cap rate, shares would be valued above $16/share.

If that is too far-fetched, then one can also consider consensus estimates, which currently are just under $12/share. This represents upside potential of 80% at the low end. In both cases, shares would still trade less than 10x forward FFO.

Given the inherent value proposition in the shares, I remain bullish on PDM and continue to rate shares as a “strong buy.”