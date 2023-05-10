Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Donville Kent - Tucows: A Pivot Point

May 10, 2023 3:45 AM ETTucows Inc. (TC:CA), TCX
Summary

  • Tucows is a company we have a lot of history with - DKAM were investors in the business for years and the stock did well.
  • We have re-entered our investment into Tucows and believe the upside from here is significant.
  • We believe there are imminent catalysts for the TCX stock.

Hand touching to screen with tick correct mark to approve document and project concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

TUCOWS (NASDAQ:TCX)

Company

Tucows Inc.

CN Ticker

TC

US Ticker

TCX

TCX Stock Price

23.12

Market Cap

249.7M USD

Enterprise Value

754.7M
Figure 1 - Tucows Stock Chart

Figure 1 - Tucows Stock Chart

Figure 2 - Tucows Segments

Figure 2 - Tucows Segments

Figure 3 - Tucows Domain Revenue

Figure 3 - Tucows Domain Revenue

Figure 4 - Tucows Gross Margin per Domain

Figure 4 - Tucows Gross Margin per Domain

graphic: Reddit reviews

graphic: Reddit reviews

chart: Ting cumulative capex

Figure: Ting Cumulative Capital Expenditures

Figure 7 - Ting Cumulative Capital Expenditures

Figure - Ting Subscribers

Figure 8 - Ting Subscribers

Figure - Ting Revenue

Figure 9 - Ting Revenue

12

