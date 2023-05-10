Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Delta Air Lines: Significant Upside Potential (Rating Upgrade)

May 10, 2023 4:44 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)MAR, UAL
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • Delta Air Lines continues to forecast a strong 2023.
  • Travel industry peers are reporting a similar outlook further supporting this view.
  • Considering the current environment and Delta's valuation, I believe DAL has a significant upside potential going into the summer months.

Delta Airlines aircraft in flight

Sundry Photography

Introduction

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and many other companies in the travel sector reported earnings over the past month. As has been forecasted by many, the results and the outlook for 2023 was generally phenomenal. The dominant narrative was that

TSA Travel Data (chart)

TSA

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.45K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.