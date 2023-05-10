HJBC

In this article, I'm going to take a look at Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY). Henkel is a solid European stock with a good upside - at least, it is at the right price. The company has seesawed for the past few years, as some of the profitability metrics and returns have been compressed and worsened over the past few years.

However, recently things have improved - and the recent set of results really emphasizes that Henkel is expected to improve going forward as well. So if you've bought Henkel, then you're in a good place right now, and you're looking at some decent returns.

However, not that much compared to some other opportunities - and that's what I'm going to talk about here. That Henkel is good, but as we'll see, there are better opportunities out there.

Henkel - A good company with attractive products and decent margins

Since the past few years, and since I established my Henkel position, the company has changed quite a bit. From a three-segment structure, the company has now moved into a two-segment structure around two core areas.

Henkel IR (Henkel IR)

Henkel is world-leading in certain of these segments - especially in certain subsectors of the adhesive technologies segment, when it comes to mobility and electronics, not to mention Loctite which is one of the most well-known professional and craftsman adhesives on the planet.

The company manages annual sales revenues of €21B+ with a growth rate of 1-3% typically, though it has been declining over the past few years. In fact, from a historical basis, every single profit metric that is worth watching is down both recently and longer term.

As an example, company operating margin is one of the margins I pay the closest attention to. On a 10-year basis, we're between 7-15%. For 2022, the company's operating margin was 7.84%, so around half the ATH for the past 10-year period. That trend, with the margins troughing, is general for all these metrics.

That doesn't mean the company isn't profitable. While ROIC is down over the past few years, it's still profitable in relation to WACC. The company is also apt at growing that shareholder equity.

Henkel SE (GuruFocus)

The worrying signs are instead looking at company cash flows and profits, which have been declining on an annual basis pretty much since 2019. Recent results for 1Q have delivered strong organic sales growth, with pricing increases to compensate for cost pressures, but the fact is the company is experiencing significant cost pressures.

Henkel IR (Henkel IR)

And when a company delivers you sales growth numbers, you also want to look at the other end of things - what comes out in terms of profit.

We do have 2023E guidance confirmation and other improved developments, but on a high level, Henkel remains very impacted on the input side.

The foundational thesis for Henkel is based on a continued appeal from megatrends - demand for good and innovative adhesives, mobility, electrification, consumer brand development, and so forth. That appeal remains, and Henkel should not be considered to not be innovative.

Other big news involves the company's exit from Russia for no less than €600M, though this is highly complex in terms of the current regulatory environment - which is another excellent overall positive, and implementing key steps for the strategic growth agenda.

What specifically?

Well, the new consumer brands unit is established ahead of plan. The company divested Air Care in NA, M&A'ed a sustainable brand in the NZ market, and also completed its first-ever share buyback - around €1B or something along those lines.

Risks remain clear. The lauded organic sales growth is primarily from pricing increases - volume trends were actually negative.

Henkel IR (Henkel IR)

The same trend was seen in the consumer brands, with price increases of 12.7%, offset slightly by volume trends of negative 5.7%.

So, as you can see, it's not a super-positive takeaway from the 1Q23, despite much-lauded organic growth in the top line. There is also a significant increase in debt since 2016-2017.

Henkel Cash/Debt (GuruFocus)

In terms of exposure, the company's adhesive technologies are by far the largest segment - over 50% of the sales are here, with around 32% in Laundry. Beauty care is less than 17% of sales.

This company is a great buy - but only at a very cheap price. While current expectations are for margin improvements and earnings improvements going forward, I'm less certain this will come about. It's not that I doubt the company's strategic improvement ambitions - it's that I doubt that the macro will allow the company to push this through.

The company does have an appealing sales structure, both in terms of product and in terms of geography.

Henkel IR (Henkel IR)

But this is not necessarily the most appealing for me, even with those numbers and trends. The company expects organic sales growth of 1-3%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10-12%.

However, when it comes to earnings, the company is expecting a range of negative 10% to 10%+ EPS growth, which is the largest range I've ever seen a company forecast actually publish on an official document/presentation. This of course reflects a very high level of uncertainty, per the company's own words, with the following expected costs/Inputs.

Henkel IR (Henkel IR)

Based on this, I find it curious that we're seeing forecast trends expecting the company to climb almost 8-9% in earnings going forward. It seems entirely tilted toward the positive expectation for the company - which is of course fine, but I consider this expectation doubtful to actually materialize.

Let's look at the company valuation for Henkel, and why I'm so lukewarm compared to the rest of the market and analysts following the company.

Henkel - The valuation upside is very slim and less than market averages.

So, the company is actually trading at around €74/share for the native at this time. That's above where even S&P Global averages consider the company's share price to be attractive. With a range from €55/share on the low side to €83/share on the high side with an average of €68, the company is nearly 8% overvalued at this particular time.

The reason why I am relatively negative about Henkel in terms of investing in the stock at this time is two-fold. Let's review.

First, I consider the earnings expansion to be too optimistically forecasted. Current FactSet estimates put the company's adjusted EPS growth rate at almost 8% per year until 2025E. While these analysts have a relatively high hit ratio at around 75%, I consider this estimate to be a mistake.

Secondly, and related to the first, the main headwind will be operational costs influencing the bottom line. These costs will be outside of Henkel's control for the most part. Henkel isn't large enough to influence entire supply chains, and for that reason, I consider the trend that's now been relevant for 5 years, where Henkel underperforms expectations to continue.

Based on a forward underperformance relative to expectations, I don't view a high multiple as a good target for Henkel. Let me show you what would happen if the company actually managed 15x P/E, which is actually very close to its historical average.

Henkel Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Sub-par, to say the least. Henkel with a valuation like this, and a set of forecasts like this, is a problem. Even if we give it a 16-17x P/E, that RoR barely clears market averages, and that assumes a premium the company has rarely held for any extensive period of time.

While long-term investors in Henkel, by which I mean 20+ years, have done well for themselves with RoRs of over 8% per year, much of that climb came between the years 2009 to 2014, coming out of the GFC.

If we look at 2015 until today, things are far less positive.

Henkel RoR (F.A.S.T graphs)

Past performance is absolutely no indicator of future performance, though some will tell you the correlation is high. The correlation might be high, provided similar trends happen. But this company's growth trends failed in 2018, before the pandemic, and have only worsened since then.

Between input cost increases and operational challenges, I believe the company's brand strength will certainly save it - but it won't cause Henkel to significantly outperform the overall market.

Henkel plays in a very difficult field with very powerful peers. While Henkel itself is a very powerful company, some of its peers make Henkel and its products look small - especially on the consumer side. On the consumer side, Henkel competes with L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY), Unilever (UL), Colgate (CL), Reckitt Benckiser, Beiersdorf, and other global powerhouses in terms of market cap. That's not even mentioning that Henkel's market cap is about a tenth of Procter & Gamble (PG), one of the real giants with ancillary segments and profits. This segment has no room for sub-par, and Henkel, in some ways, is struggling more than its peers with its margins - hence its position in the 30-40th percentile across many of the KPIs.

I don't see any significant catalyst for Henkel to improve things in the near term. Its current strategic plans will save it from further significant deterioration - but it doesn't see EPS improving as much as the company in its optimistic scenarios is forecasting.

Because I don't see this realistically possible, I end up being fairly cold on the stock, and am moving to my current Henkel thesis with a clear "HOLD" rating for the company.

Thesis

Henkel is an attractive business in the consumer care and adhesive field. While at an attractive price this company can deliver quite significant rates of return, we want to make sure that we're not being too optimistic when forecasting Henkel, because the potential to lose money is most definitely here.

I forecast Henkel at a 12-13x P/E, which is also where I'd want to be buying the company. And that is actually the most I would pay for the business. For 2023E, this comes to around €55/share, which means that Henkel, at this particular time, is significantly overvalued to what I would consider being an attractive share price.

Henkel is therefore a "HOLD" here - though I welcome views and opinions to the contrary.

Remember, I'm all about :1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Henkel does not fulfill my basic valuation indicators, meaning there is an insufficient upside to make me interested in investing here. For that reason, I am at a "HOLD" here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.