Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Horizon Kinetics - Texas Pacific Land: A Quintessential Land Company

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.29K Followers

Summary

  • Texas Pacific Land Corp. is a land company that has been publicly traded for well over a century, making it the 4th longest-listed company on the NY Stock Exchange.
  • It’s easy to categorize TPL as an oil sector company; it is difficult to refute that it is a land company.
  • In TPL's case, because of the royalty interest in the spun-off mineral rights, it even captures oil price inflation.

Real estate Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. (NYSE:TPL)

There is, though, a land company that has been publicly traded for well over a century, making it the 4th longest-listed company on the NY Stock Exchange. Evidencing how

TPL was originally categorized in the quotation section of financial newspapers under

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.29K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.