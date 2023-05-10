Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Apple: This Is Why You Should Take A Bite

May 10, 2023 6:02 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)MSFT6 Comments
Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
26 Followers

Summary

  • Apple appears to have saturated its ability to create new hardware blockbusters, but the company is creating an entirely new ecosystem around financial services which complements its existing ecosystem.
  • With the Services segment expanding and growing rapidly whilst hardware provides steady business, Apple appears on track to keep returning massive amounts of cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.
  • Apple appears undervalued when accounting for the "sum of the parts" of Apple's hardware and services business.

Apple store at 5th Ave in Manhattan, NYC

chris-mueller

Investment thesis

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is returning cash to shareholders at an unprecedented rate with a new $90 billion buyback program launched a few days ago. At the same time, the company is pushing to grow through financial services that will bring

revenue breakdown

Apple 2022 10-K filing

apple operating results

Apple most recent 8-K filing

apple revenue history

Author's presentation, data from Apple 10-K filings

Samsung revenue history

Author's presentation, data from Companiesmarketcap.com

Microsoft revenue history

Analyst's presentation, data from Microsoft 10-K filings

apple shares outstanding

Apple 10-K filings and most recent 10-Q filing

apple dividend

Author's presentation, data from Nasdaq.com

h formula

Author's presentation

metrics of h formula

Author's presentation

This article was written by

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
26 Followers
Investor with a focus on "total cash return" opportunities within US and abroad.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.