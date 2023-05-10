EV Company News For The Month Of April 2023

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Welcome to the April 2023 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

Times are certainly changing very fast - Almost 1 in 5 cars sold globally in 2023 to be electric (source: Reuters, IEA), and in China, BYD Co. is now the largest brand for sales in Q1 2023 (outselling all other brands including ICE cars). Wow!

April saw March global plugin electric car sales improve strongly again, surpassing 1 million sales for the month with the 2nd best month ever! Tesla led the way with a stunning month of sales in March, with BYD not far behind.

April saw the Auto Shanghai 2023 show where more than 150 new models were unveiled, 70% were electric. You can watch a short highlights video here.

Global electric car sales as of end March 2023

Global plugin electric car were 1,097,000 sales in March 2023 (2nd best month ever), up 28% on March 2022 sales. Global plugin electric car market share in March was 16%, and 13% YTD.

China plugin electric car sales were over 500,000 sales in March 2023, up 23% on March 2022 sales. Electric car market share in China for March was 34%, and 33% YTD.

Europe plugin electric car sales were 322,000 in March 2023 (2nd best month ever), up 29% YoY, reaching 23% market share and 21% YTD. Norway reached 91% share, Sweden 60%, Germany 21.6%, France 25%, UK 22.4% and Australia 7.5% share in March 2023.

USA plugin electric car sales were reported by Bloomberg in March 2023 as having reached 7.6% market share. CleanTechnica recently reported U.S 100% battery electric car sales in Q1, 2023 were up 66% YoY stating: "Pure electric vehicle sales rose to 7.1% of US auto sales in the 1st quarter of 2023."

Note: Globally 100% battery electric vehicles represented 72% market share in March 2023 and 68% YTD.

Note: The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes and the team at CleanTechnica Sales for their work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and charts below. Also the team at EV-Volumes for their great work.

Top selling global plugin electric car auto groups Jan-March, 2023 (source)

Global EV sales forecasts in the years ahead

Global electric car sales reached 10.522m in 2022 and 13% market share (source)

Note: 73% of electric car sales in 2022 were 100% battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and 27% were being plugin hybrids.

Bloomberg breakdown of EV sales by year and region (source) - Forecasts 13.6m plugin electric car sales in 2023

Note: Trend Investing's forecast for 2023 is about 14.35m sales (17.5% market share).

Global plugin electric car sales forecast to grow exponentially this decade

BloombergNEF forecasts (as of mid 2022), "plug-in electric vehicles sales rise from 6.6 million in 2021 to 20.6 million in 2025" and "by 2025, plug-in electric vehicles represent 23% of new passenger vehicles sales globally, up from just under 10% in 2021".

2022 - BloombergNEF long term EV forecast (global EV share to exceed 70% by 2040)

BloombergNEF forecasts ~40.4% global passenger EV market share in 2030 and 75.3% in 2040 (published June 2022)

EV market news

On April 12, CNBC reported:

EPA proposes auto pollution limits to aggressively boost electric vehicle sales. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed new tailpipe emissions limits that could require as much as 67% of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2032 to be all-electric. The proposed limits would surpass President Joe Biden’s previous commitment to have EVs make up roughly 50% of cars sold by 2030 and accelerate the country’s clean energy transition.

On April 12, Seeking Alpha reported:

EPA proposes aggressive new ‘clean vehicle’ standards, projects EV acceleration......The agency projects that EVs could account for 67% of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of new medium-duty vehicle sales in 2032, bolstered by the EPA proposals.

On April 18, Bloomberg reported:

Only 10 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles will qualify for $7,500 federal tax credits in the US after stricter battery-sourcing rules take effect and render most plug-in models ineligible. General Motors Co. (GM), Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Ford Motor Co. (F) all have at least one EV that will qualify, while Ford and Stellantis NV (STLA) each have one eligible plug-in hybrid model. No other automakers will have a vehicle for sale that fully meets the criteria that were finalized last month and will kick in on Tuesday, according to the Treasury Department.

On April 18, Reuters reported:

China's electric car drive, led by BYD, leaves global brands behind..... China-made brands now lead in key segments and their rise has been powered by new electric-drive models that are gaining share at home and overseas......BYD’s sales in China are up almost 69% this year, giving it an 11% share of the overall car market, more than the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) brand or the Toyota (7203.T) brand, according to an analysis of sales data.....Sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids – an area where Chinese automakers led by BYD now dominate – were up 22%. Sales of internal-combustion vehicles were down by an almost equal margin......for cars priced between $22,500 and $30,000, this year has been a wipeout for gasoline-only vehicles. Sales were down 20.5% in the first quarter, compared to a 68% gain for EVs and plug in hybrids......In China’s premium market, with prices between about $52,500 and $60,000, electric-drive cars are already the best sellers.

On April 20, Green Car Congress reported:

CATL launches “condensed battery” with an energy density of up to 500 Wh/kg for aircraft; automotive version this year. CATL says the cell can achieve high energy density and high level of safety at the same time, opening up a new electrification scenario for passenger aircraft. CATL also says it can achieve mass production of condensed battery in a short period of time....

On April 26, Reuters reported:

Smaller EV prices to come down as EV sales climb, IEA says......Nearly one in five cars sold globally this year will be electric, with the prices of smaller EV models dropping to rival those of combustion engine cars in North America and Europe by the mid-2020s, the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted on Wednesday.

On April 26, the IEA reported:

Demand for electric cars is booming, with sales expected to leap 35% this year after a record-breaking 2022..... to reach 14 million. This explosive growth means electric cars’ share of the overall car market has risen from around 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022 and is set to increase further to 18% this year, based on the latest IEA projections.

Note: Trend Investing's forecast (from January 2023) for 2023 is for global plugin electric car sales to reach 14.35m, up 36% YoY, reaching 18% market share.

EV company news

BYD Co. [SHE: 002594][HK:1211](OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF)

BYD is currently ranked the number 1 globally with 21.3% market share YTD. BYD is ranked number 1 in China with 38.1% market share YTD.

On April 2, Car News China reported:

BYD sold 552,076 vehicles in Q1 2023, up 90% from Q1 2022. Chinese automaker BYD has released its production and sales report for March 2023. The company’s total pure EVs and PHEVs sales for March reached 207,080 units, representing an increase of 7% compared to February 2023. Passenger cars accounted for 206,089 of these sales, with the remaining vehicles being buses and trucks.....

On April 18, CarNewsChina reported: "BYD Song L concept SUV unveiled as Tesla Model Y competitor."

BYD Song L Concept Car (source)

BYD

On April 18, CarNewsChina reported:

BYD Seagull launched, starting at 11,400 USD.....The Seagull is part of the BYD’s Ocean series and is built on e-platform 3.0. The price is 78,800 – 95,800 RMB (11,400 – 13,900 USD) in China. BYD Seagull has started pre-sale. BYD Seagull is powered by a 55 kW (75 hp) motor with a top speed of 130 km/h. It has two different battery options: a 30 kWh BYD LFP battery for a 305 km CLTC range and a 38 kWh BYD LPF battery for a 405 km CLTC range. Both battery options are capable of DC fast charging, allowing the Seagull to recharge up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

BYD Seagull (source)

BYD

On April 26, Bloomberg reported:

BYD overtakes Volkswagen as China’s best-selling car brand. BYD Co. (1211) is China’s best-selling car brand for the first time, dethroning Volkswagen AG (VOW) as it continues its meteoric rise.

On April 27, Reuters reported:

Chinese EV giant BYD's first-quarter profit jumps fivefold.....Net profit for the first three months of the year was 4.13 billion yuan ($596.56 million), up 410.9% from 808.41 million yuan a year earlier, on revenue up 79.8% at 120.17 billion yuan, the company said in a stock market filing.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 2 globally with 16.5% global market share YTD. Tesla is number 2 in China with 10.0% market share YTD. Tesla is number 2 in Europe with 14.2% market share YTD. Tesla is still the number 1 electric car seller in the US by far with ~65% market share.

On April 10, Reuters reported:

Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries..... capable of producing ten thousand Megapack energy product per year, to supplement output of Megapack factory in California.....Elon Musk's automaker will break ground on the plant in the third quarter and start production in the second quarter of 2024....

On April 19, Seeking Alpha reported: "Tesla cuts U.S. prices for sixth time this year ahead of Q1 results."

On April 19, CNBC reported:

Tesla net income and earnings drop more than 20% from last year. Tesla’s Q1 2023 revenues and profits came in very close to expectations. Tesla specified in a shareholder deck that “underutilization of new factories” stressed margins, along with higher raw material, commodity, logistics and warranty costs, and lower revenue from environmental credits, all contributing to the drop in earnings from last year......Automotive revenue, Tesla’s core segment, reached $19.96 billion in the quarter, up 18% from last year. Total revenue was up 24%......Tesla Energy revenue soared to $1.53 billion, up 148% compared to the same period last year. Tesla’s energy storage systems deployment increased to 3.9 GWh, or by 360%......The company cut prices on its vehicles at the end of last year and into the first quarter of 2023......

Note: Tesla's Q1, 2023 earnings deck can be viewed here.

On April 19, Teslarati reported: "Tesla Cybertruck Pilot production line is up and running at Giga Texas."

On April 22, The Driven reported: "Tesla overtakes Audi in global car sales, on track to beat BMW and Mercedes."

Investors can read our past Trend Investing article: "Tesla - A Look At The Positives And The Negatives", where we rated the stock a buy. It was trading at USD 250 (post 5:1 stock split and 3:1 split is equivalent to USD 16.67). Investors can also read the latest Tesla Trend Investing article (discusses the potential of Tesla's humanoid robot) here.

Volkswagen Group [Xetra:VOW](OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF)/ Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF)/ Lamborghini/ Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)/ Skoda/ Bentley

'Volkswagen Group' is currently ranked the number 3 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 7.4% market share YTD, and 1st in Europe with 19.1% market share YTD.

On April 17, CNBC reported:

Volkswagen reveals the ID.7, new flagship EV with more than 300 miles of range......VW hopes that the new ID.7 will play a key part in that transition. It’s a large sedan with a distinctive hatchback design that allows for more headroom in the rear seats and improves the car’s aerodynamic efficiency.....up to 435 miles with the optional 86 kilowatt-hour battery on the European WLTP.....Base models will come with a 77 kWh battery that will provide an estimated 382 miles of range on the WLTP cycle.....

Volkswagen ID.7

Volkswagen

On April 18, Reuters reported: "Volkswagen plans 10 more EV models by 2026."

On April 21, Volkswagen Group reported:

Volkswagen Group delivers 42 percent more all-electric vehicles in the first quarter. The Volkswagen Group successfully continued its transition to electric mobility in the first quarter of 2023. By the end of March, deliveries of all-electric vehicles (BEVs) have risen by 42 percent compared to the prior-year period, which was hit harder by supply chain issues. A total of 141,000 BEVs were handed over to customers, up from 99,200 in the first quarter of 2022. BEVs made up 6.9 percent of total deliveries in this period, compared with 5.2 percent in the first three months of the previous year. Europe was the biggest growth driver here with an increase of 68 percent to 98,300 vehicles. The BEV order backlog in Western Europe remains high at over 260,000 vehicles.

On April 21, Volkswagen Group reported: "Volkswagen and PowerCo SE will build their largest cell factory to date in Canada." Highlights include:

PowerCo SE’s first cell factory in North America aims to produce up to 90 gigawatt hours per year.

Investment of up to 4.8 billion euros until 2030 underlines ambitious growth strategy in the North American region.

Gigafactory St. Thomas will potentially create up to 3.000 highly skilled jobs and tens of thousands more indirect jobs."

On April 21, Autocar reported:

New Audi A8 poised to be brand's most powerful EV yet. New flagship German saloon gets autonomous drive, 800V charging and will be among the longest-range EVs on sale. The new, electric Audi A8 will go on sale next year as a highly luxurious, technologically advanced and extremely powerful rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQS and BMW i7......Armed with a sizeable, 120kWh lithium ion battery, which is expected to make production, the Grandsphere had a claimed 466-mile range.

Note: The Grandsphere was the concept car that the Audi A8 is based on.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175), Volvo Cars, Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus, Zeekr. (Note: Volvo Group is a separate company that makes e-trucks & e-buses)

Geely-Volvo is currently ranked number 4 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 6.1% global market share YTD. Geely-Volvo is ranked 5th in China with 5% market share. Geely-Volvo is ranked 5th in Europe with 8.9% market share YTD.

On April 3, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. reported:

Unaudited delivery volume of Zeekr.......delivered 6,663 units of vehicles in March 2023, up approximately 271% year on year.

On April 5, Volvo Cars reported:

Volvo Cars sales up 10 per cent for the first quarter of 2023.....Volvo Cars reports sales of 162,938 cars for the first three months of 2023, up 10 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales growth was mainly led by the company's fully electric cars.....Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, remained popular in the first three months of the year, making up for 41 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally. The share of fully electric cars during the period ended up at 18 per cent.

On April 12, CarNewsChina reported:

Zeekr X launched with a 560 km range for 27,600 USD. Coming to Europe. The Zeekr X electric hatchback from Geely was launched in China with a 66-kWh battery, up to 428 hp, and a starting price of 189,800 RMB (27,600 USD), much lower than analytics predicted. It will also enter the European market this year......the Zeekr X is an electric hatchback. But Zeekr prefers to call it “SUV”.

Wuling Automobile JV (SAIC 51%, GM 44%, Guangxi 5.9%), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited [SAIC] [CH:600104] (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus)

SGMW (SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile) is number 5 globally with 5.5% market share YTD. SAIC/GM/Wulin JV (SGMW) plus SAIC is 3rd in China with 7.8% share YTD.

On April 6, CleanTechnica reported:

SAIC’s MG4 EV is the 2nd bestselling EV in the UK in Q1! MG had a record first quarter of sales in 2023 in the UK.....Only Tesla sold more EVs in the UK.....This places MG amongst the UK’s fastest growing electric car brands.

On April 12, SAIC Motor reported:

SAIC Motor reports 16.7% sales growth in March.....Sales of its subsidiaries, including SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle Company, SAIC Maxus, and SAIC Volkswagen, as well as new energy vehicle (NEV) sales of SAIC-GM all achieved year-on-year growth. The carmaker also witnessed a sales growth in its overseas market, with a year-on-year growth of more than 90 percent.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) (merger Fiat Chrysler Group (FCA) and the Peugeot Group (PSA)) Ferrari (Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and RAM are all owned by FCA)

Stellantis Group is currently ranked the number 6 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales with 4.9% global market share YTD. Stellantis is ranked 3rd in Europe with 13.7% market share YTD.

On April 5, Reuters reported: "Stellantis, BMW in talks with Panasonic over new EV battery plants - WSJ....."

On April 5, Stellantis N.V. reported:

All-new, all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV unveiled at New York International Auto Show with targeted range of up to an unsurpassed 500 miles.

Ram 1500 REV (source)

Stellantis

On April 28 Stellantis N.V. reported: "Stellantis signs offtake agreement and invests in Alliance Nickel for Battery Grade Nickel and Cobalt Sulphate."

On April 28 Stellantis N.V. reported: "Stellantis on track to reach bold social and environmental targets."

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mini, Rolls-Royce

BMW Group is currently ranked the number ~7 global electric car manufacturer with ~4.3% (not updated this month) global market share YTD. BMW Group is ranked 4th in Europe with 9.0% market share YTD.

On April 11, BMW Group reported: "High Pace: Electric vehicle sales BMW brand more than double again in Q1." Highlights include:

"......BMW Group sells 588,138 units worldwide in Q1 (-1.5%).

BMW Group: First-quarter BEV sales climb +83.2% to 64,647 units.

BMW brand: Sales of fully-electric vehicles more than double to 55,979 units (+112.3%).

US market up +11.4%, with 89,750 BMW and MINI deliveries."

Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF), Kia (OTC:KIMTF)

Hyundai-Kia Group is currently ranked number ~8 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with ~3.5% (not updated this month) market share YTD.

On April 5, Kia reported: "2023 CEO Investor Day: "Kia accelerates EV transition with target of 1.6 million EV sales by 2030." Highlights include:

"Kia to continue its four core strategies to transform into a 'Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider: ① Global sales: 2030 global sales goal of 4.3 million units. ② Electrification: Annual EV sales goal of 1.6 million units by 2030 with 15 EV models by 2027. ③ Product Strategy: Kia to apply connectivity to all new models by 2025. ④ Purpose-Built Vehicles (PBV): To establish a tailored business structure and offer an integrated solution for PBV; launch a dedicated PBV in 2025.

2030 financial targets: gross revenue of KRW 160 trillion, operating profit KRW 16 trillion, operating profit margin of 10%.

Kia to invest KRW 32 trillion won over next five years, with 45% dedicated to future business areas."

On April 5, Kia reported: "Introducing the 2024 Kia EV9:" Highlights include:

"A segment above: All-electric EV9 debuts as Kia’s first dedicated three-row EV SUV with space for adventure, premium accommodations rivaling ultra-luxury SUVs.......

Standard 800V electrical architecture: Enables ultrafast recharging on high-speed DC chargers, designed to go from a 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 25 minutes.

OTA-capable technology leader: Advanced technology includes upgradeable vehicle system controllers and infotainment features.....

Coming soon: Targeted to go on sale in the U.S. in Q4 2023, and expected to be assembled in West Point, Ga.* starting in 2024."

2024 Kia EV9

Kia

On April 5, Hyundai reported: "Hyundai reveals IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept at New York Auto Show."

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept

Hyundai

On April 11, Hyundai reported: "Hyundai Motor Group announces investment plans to become top 3 EV manufacturer by 2030."

On April 11, Bloomberg reported:

Hyundai (Group) commits to $18 billion spend in shift to electric cars.....by 2030......estimated global EV production of 3.64 million (by 2030).

On April 11, Kia reported: "Kia starts building facility for electric purpose-built vehicle (PBV) production." Highlights include:

"Dedicated plant for electric purpose-built vehicles (PBV) with yearly capacity of 150,000 units.

The plant to mass produce battery-electric PBVs in second half of 2025...."

On April 25, Hyundai reported: "Hyundai Motor Group and SK On to establish EV battery cell production joint venture in US."

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:MBGAF) (Smart - 50% JV between Daimler & Geely) (NB: A proposal to rename Daimler to Mercedes Benz)

Daimler-Mercedes is ranked number ~9 globally with ~2.8% (not updated this month) market share YTD. Mercedes Group is ranked 3rd in Europe with 7.6% market share YTD.

On April 17, Mercedes-Benz reported:

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV: Premiere of the legendary brand’s first all-electric model.....With the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV (provisional figures: combined power consumption: 24.4-22.5 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[1]......

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV (source)

Mercedes-Benz

On April 27, Daimler Truck reported:

Introducing Greenlane: Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock forge ahead with Public Charging Infrastructure Joint Venture.

On April 28, Mercedes-Benz reported:

Mercedes-Benz Q1 results driven by Top-End cars and premium vans.....Compared to the first quarter of the previous year, Mercedes-Benz Mobility was able to more than double the new business volume for BEVs (battery electric vehicles) to €1.2 billion (Q1 2022: €0.5 billion).....

On April 28, Reuters reported: "Daimler launches new electric medium-duty truck brand in US....."

GAC Group (Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd.)

GAC Group is currently ranked number ~10 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with ~2.8% (not updated this month) market share YTD. GAC Group is ranked 4th in China with 6.1% market share.

No EV news for the month.

Great Wall Motor [HK:2333] (OTCPK:GWLLF) (OTCPK:GWLLY) [ORA]

On April 5, Reuters reported: "China's GWM taps Brazil's WEG for electric vehicle charging network."

On April 21, GWM reported: "GWM accelerates electrification, with World Premiere of New Energy Vehicles at Auto Shanghai 2023....."

General Motors (GM)/Chevrolet

On April 4, CNBC reported: "GM overtakes Ford as second-best seller of EVs in U.S. but still trails Tesla by a wide margin." Highlights include:

".....GM on Monday said it sold 20,670 EVs during the first three months of the year. Ford, which was No. 2 last year, reported EV sales Tuesday of 10,866 over the same time frame.

GM still significantly trails Tesla in EV sales, though both GM and Ford have said they plan to overtake Tesla in EV sales in the years ahead."

On April 12, General Motors reported: "GM leads $50 million funding round in EnergyX to unlock U.S.-based lithium supply for rapidly scaling EV production."

On April 25, General Motors reported: "General Motors and Samsung SDI Plan to invest more than $3 billion to expand U.S. Battery Cell Manufacturing."

On April 26, Reuters reported: "GM to end production of Chevrolet Bolt EV later this year....."

On April 26, GM Authority reported: "2024 Chevy Equinox EV still on track for Fall 2023 launch....."

Ford (NYSE:F)

On April 6, Ford reported: "Ford Pro delivers next level of commercial EV leadership with smarter, fully connected, all-electric E Transit Courier."

On April 6, Reuters reported: "Ford, Stellantis says new rules will cut EV tax credits for most models....."

On April 14, The Driven reported:

Ford invests $2 billion to transform ICE factory into EV manufacturing hub. Ford is investing C$1.8 billion ($A2 billion) to transform its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario to a Canadian hub of electric vehicle manufacturing including vehicle and battery pack assembly. Ford says that the investment is part of its plan to reach an annual global EV production rate of 2 million by the end of 2026. Ford will begin to retool and transform the Oakville complex in the second quarter of 2024 to prepare for production of next-generation electric vehicles beginning in 2025.

On April 20, Ford reported: "Electric, iconic F-150 Lightning goes global as Ford announces acclaimed pickup is coming to Norway."

Ford_F-150 Lightning

Ford

Li Auto (LI) [HK:2015]

On May 1, Seeking Alpha reported: "Li Auto delivers 25,681 vehicles in April, up 516.3% Y/Y."

NIO Inc. (NIO)

On April 1, NIO Inc. reported: "NIO Inc. provides March and first quarter 2023 delivery update." Highlights include:

"NIO delivered 10,378 vehicles in March 2023.

NIO delivered 31,041 vehicles in the three months ended March 2023, increasing by 20.5% year-over-year...."

XPeng Inc. (Xiaopeng Motors) (XPEV) [HK:9868]

On April 1, XPeng Inc. reported:

XPENG announces vehicle delivery results for March and first quarter 2023.....Total deliveries for the first quarter of 2023 reached 18,230 vehicles.....

On April 12, XPeng Inc. reported: "XPENG publishes 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report."

On May 1, Seeking Alpha reported: "XPeng delivered 7,079 Smart EVs in April."

Renault [FR:RNO] (OTC:RNSDF)/ Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/ Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

On April 5, Drive reported: "Mitsubishi Triton to go electric by 2030, plug-in hybrid on back-burner."

On April 13, Reuters reported: "Renault plugs into premium EV battery deal with start-up Verkor....."

On April 18, Nissan reported:

Nissan highlights electrification and connectivity at Auto Shanghai 2023.....Premieres include two EV concepts: the Max-Out convertible sports car, which made its China debut, and the Arizon SUV, which made its global debut. The Arizon is designed to meet China’s diverse mobility needs. The e-POWER X-Trail – which was also unveiled in the show - started pre-sales in the market today.

Nissan Arizon SUV concept (source)

Nissan Motor Corporation

Nissan Max-Out convertible sports car concept (source)

Nissan Motor Corporation

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)

On April 6, Polestar reported:

Polestar reports global volumes for first quarter of 2023.....Building on the record 2022 global volumes of over 51,000, the Company delivered approximately 12,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, up nearly 26% year-on-year. Following the usual seasonality affecting deliveries in the first quarter, Polestar continues to anticipate global volumes in 2023 to increase by nearly 60% year-on-year to approximately 80,000 cars, predominantly led by Polestar 2 sales......

On April 18, Polestar reported:

Polestar 4 is a new breed of SUV coupé. Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) introduces Polestar 4, an electric performance SUV coupé and the second SUV in the brand’s line-up......Polestar 4 is positioned between Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 in terms of size and price.....Polestar 4 launches first in China, with production planned to begin in Hangzhou Bay, China, in November 2023. The state-of-the-art Geely-owned production facility operates on 100% renewable electricity.

Polestar 4 (source)

Polestar

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC)(includes Arcfox) [HK:1958) (OTC:BCCMY)

No news for the month.

Lucid Group (LCID)

On April 13, Lucid Group reported:

Lucid announces Q1 production & deliveries, sets date for first quarter 2023 results......The company produced 2,314 vehicles during Q1 at its manufacturing facility in Arizona and delivered 1,406 vehicles during the same period.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

On April 3, Rivian Automotive reported:

Rivian releases Q1 production figures and sets date for first quarter 2023 results......The company produced 9,395 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 7,946 vehicles during the same period. These figures remain in line with the company’s expectations, and it believes it is on track to deliver on the 50,000 annual production guidance previously provided.

On April 4 Reuters reported: "Rivian reiterates production forecast as EV maker rushes to boost output....."

Toyota (NYSE:TM)/ Lexus

On April 7, Reuters reported: "Toyota to launch 10 new battery EV models by 2026....."

On April 17, Electrek reported:

First Toyota electric sedan powered by BYD earns 5,000 orders on first sales day.....FAW-Toyota rolled out its first bZ3 model in March with a maximum 616 km (roughly 382 mi) CLTC range and a starting price of just 189,800 RMB ($27,000).

On April 20, CNBC reported:

Toyota reveals two more electric cars for China......At this year’s Shanghai auto show on Tuesday, Toyota held the global debut of the “bZ Sport Crossover Concept” and the “bZ FlexSpace Concept.” The company said both cars are set to launch in China next year.

Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover)

On April 17, Tata Motors reported:

#DARK TO THE MAX. Tata Motors introduces the new Nexon EV MAX #DARK. Made feature rich with a Larger 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) Infotainment Screen, TFT High Resolution HD Display, 180+ voice commands, HD Rear View Camera and Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay.

Tata Motors New Nexon EV MAX #DARK (source)

Tata Motors

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (GP)

On April 10, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. reported:

GreenPower reports record deliveries of more than 120 all-electric vehicles in Q4.....The majority of the deliveries were EV Star Cab and Chassis, but also included EV Star Cargoes, EV Stars, EV 250 thirty-foot low floor transit buses, and a Type D BEAST all-electric school bus.

On April 13, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. reported:

State of West Virginia purchases $15 million of GreenPower purpose-built, all-electric school buses.....As part of the order, GreenPower received a $3 million deposit from the state per the agreement with the company to manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses in West Virginia.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

No news for the month.

Lion Electric (LEV)

On April 17, Lion Electric reported:

Lion Electric inaugurates its battery manufacturing factory for medium and heavy-duty vehicles.....The first of its kind in Canada, this recently built 175,000 square feet facility located at the YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel, Quebec will power electric vehicles assembled by Lion at its Saint-Jérôme, Quebec and Joliet, IL manufacturing plants.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

On April 25, Nikola Corporation reported:

Nikola expands presence to Canada with Nikola Tre BEV and FCEV Truck and Hydrogen Mobile Fueler Order from Alberta Motor Transport Association.....

Honda [TYO:7267] (HMC) (OTCPK:HNDAF) AFEELA (Sony Honda Mobility JV)

On April 11, Honda reported: "POSCO and Honda begin exploring comprehensive partnership toward the realization of carbon neutrality....."

On April 18, Honda reported:

Honda Exhibits World Premiere of “e:NP2 Prototype,” “e:NS2 Prototype” and “e:N SUV 序” at Auto Shanghai 2023.....Toward this end, Honda is planning to introduce 10 Honda-brand EV models in China by 2027.

Honda e:N SUV 序, e:NS2 Prototype, e:NP2 Prototype, e:N GT Concept (source)

Honda

Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

On April 18, Lordstown Motors reported:

Lordstown Motors taps Amerit Fleet Solutions for Service & Warranty as production resumes.....The Lordstown Endurance™ began commercial production at the Foxconn EV Ohio assembly plant in Q3 2022. Sales started in Q4 2022. Production and deliveries resumed in April 2023 after a pause earlier in the year to address supplier quality issues and are expected to continue at a very low pace.

Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY)

No electric vehicle news for the month.

Fisker Inc. (FSR)

On April 25, Fisker Inc. reported: "Award-winning all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV receives European Certification and prepares for regional deliveries starting May 5." Highlights include:

"European regulators have certified the Fisker Ocean SUV for sale.

Deliveries of the Fisker Ocean One launch edition expected to start in Europe May 5.

Fisker has produced several units of the AWD Fisker Ocean Ultra and the FWD Fisker Ocean Sport.

The company has seen an increase in European reservations for the Fisker Ocean since announcing a WLTP range of up to 707 km."

Arrival (ARVL)

On April 6, Arrival reported: "Arrival advances U.S. commercialization plans through business combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V." Highlights include:

"Arrival (Nasdaq: ARVL) has entered into a business combination agreement with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE: KCGI.U).

Upon closing, the combined company's ordinary shares are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARVL."

Arrival is developing an innovative Class 4 (“XL”) Van that the Company believes offers a high-quality user experience and lower cost of ownership for commercial operators.

Arrival’s purpose-built XL Van targets the underserved last-mile delivery market in the U.S.

Kensington has $283 million of cash held in trust (pre-redemptions) to contribute to the combined business."

EV & battery ETF

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is a broad based EV related fund worth considering. It is currently a trading on a PE of 12.97. On their website they state: "BATT is a portfolio of companies generating significant revenue from the development, production and use of lithium battery technology, including: 1) battery storage solutions, 2) battery metals & materials, and 3) electric vehicles.

Other EV or EV related companies

Other EV companies we are following include Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV), Atlis Motors, Ayro Inc. (AYRO), Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), Blink Charging (BLNK), Byton (private), Canoo (GOEV), Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Didi Chuxing, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. ("ELMS") (ELMS), Ferrari N.V. (RACE), Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Hyliion Holdings (HYLN), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY), Niu Technologies (NIU), Proterra (PTRA), Qiantu Motor, Sono Group N.V (SEV), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Suzuki Motor Corp. [TYO: 7269] (OTCPK:SZKMY) (OTCPK:SZKMF), Vinfast, WM Motor, and Zhi Dou (private).

The list of countries and cities banning (or planning to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least:

Norway (2025); UK, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Greece, Ireland, Israel (2030); Scotland (2032); Hong Kong (2030-40); EU, Germany, Japan, Canada (2035); France, Spain, Egypt, Taiwan, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Poland (2040).

Rome (2024); Athens, Paris, London, Stuttgart, Mexico City, Madrid (2025); Amsterdam, Brussels, Hainan (2030); California, New York, Quebec Province (2035); Sao Paolo, Seoul (2040).

Note: Wikipedia has an excellent list showing the phase out of fossil fuels in various cities and countries.

ICE vehicle phase out target dates

BloombergNEF

Conclusion

March 2023 global plugin electric car sales were 1,097,000 up 28% YoY and reached 16% global market share; 34% share in China, 23% in Europe, and 7.6% for the USA.

Highlights for the month were:

EPA proposes auto pollution limits to aggressively boost EV sales. EPA projects that EVs could account for 67% of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of new medium-duty vehicle sales in 2032, in USA.

Only 10 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles will qualify for $7,500 federal tax credits in the US after stricter battery-sourcing rules take effect.

China's electric car drive, led by BYD, leaves global brands behind.

IEA: Nearly one in five cars sold globally this year will be electric.

BYD sold 552,076 vehicles in Q1 2023, up 90% from Q1 2022. BYD overtakes Volkswagen as China’s best-selling car brand. BYD Seagull launched, starting at US$11,400 in China. BYD's first-quarter profit jumps fivefold.

BYD Seagull launched, starting at US$11,400 in China. BYD's first-quarter profit jumps fivefold. Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries. Tesla net income and earnings drop more than 20% from last year. Tesla overtakes Audi in global car sales.

Volkswagen reveals the ID.7, new flagship EV with more than 300 miles of range. Volkswagen plans 10 more EV models by 2026. New Audi A8 poised to be brand's most powerful EV yet.

Zeekr X launched with a 560 km range for 27,600 USD.

SAIC’s MG4 EV is the 2nd bestselling EV in the UK in Q1, 2023.

Stellantis launches all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV unveiled at New York International Auto Show with targeted range of up to 500 miles.

BMW Group: First-quarter BEV sales climb +83.2% to 64,647 units.

Kia accelerates EV transition with target of 1.6 million EV sales by 2030.

Hyundai Group commits to $18b spend in shift to electric cars and an estimated global EV production of 3.64m by 2030.

GM overtakes Ford as second-best seller of EVs in U.S. but still trails Tesla by a wide margin.

Ford invests $2B to transform Ontario ICE factory into EV manufacturing hub.

Nissan shows two EV concepts: the Max-Out convertible sports car and the Arizon SUV, which made its global debut.

Polestar launches the Polestar 4, $60,000 SUV that has no rear window.

Toyota to launch 10 new battery EV models by 2026. First Toyota electric sedan powered by BYD earns 5,000 orders on first sales day.

State of West Virginia purchases $15 million of GreenPower purpose-built, all-electric school buses.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

