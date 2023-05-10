Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EV Company News For The Month Of April 2023

Summary

  • Global electric car sales for March 2023 were up 28% YoY to 16% share. China sales up 23% YoY to 34% share. Europe up 29% YoY to 23% share.
  • EV market news - EPA proposes auto pollution limits to aggressively boost EV sales. IEA says "nearly one in five cars sold globally this year will be electric".
  • EV company news - BYD overtakes Volkswagen as China’s best-selling car brand. Tesla overtakes Audi in global car sales. Volkswagen plans 10 more EV models by 2026.
  • Stellantis launches all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV. GM overtakes Ford as second-best seller of EVs in the U.S. Ford invests $2B to transform Ontario ICE factory into EV manufacturing hub.
UK, York, People charging their electric cars at charging station

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Welcome to the April 2023 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

Times are certainly changing very fast - Almost 1 in 5 cars sold globally in 2023 to be electric (source: Reuters, IEA), and

Top selling global plugin electric car auto groups Jan-March, 2023

CleanTechnica

Global electric car sales reached 10.522m in 2022 and 13% market share

EV-Volumes

Bloomberg breakdown of EV sales by year and region

Bloomberg

Global EV sales forecast

Mining.com

BloombergNEF long term EV forecast (global EV share to exceed 70% by 2040)

BloombergNEF

BloombergNEF forecasts ~40.4% global passenger EV market share in 2030 and 75.3% in 2040

BloombergNEF

BYD Song L Concept Car

BYD

BYD Seagull

BYD

Volkswagen ID.7

Volkswagen

Ram 1500 REV

Stellantis

2024 EV9 GT Line

Kia

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept

Hyundai

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV (provisional figures: combined power consumption: 24.4-22.5 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)

Mercedes-Benz

Ford_F-150 Lightning

Ford

Nissan Arizon Arizon SUV concept

Nissan Motor Corporation

Nissan Max-Out convertible sports car concept

Nissan Motor Corporation

Polestar 4

Polestar

Tata Motors New Nexon EV MAX #DARK

Tata Motors

e:N SUV 序, e:NS2 Prototype, e:NP2 Prototype, e:N GT Concept

Honda

ICE vehicle phase out target dates

BloombergNEF

