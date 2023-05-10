Is The Fed Pause Bullish Or Bearish? Both
Summary
- The rate pause is near.
- Equities can outperform or underperform following rate pauses, depending on the condition of the economy.
- Probabilities favor bonds in the near term and equities in the long term, in our opinion.
With the Federal Reserve slowing down its interest rate hikes, speculation about when the Fed will pause its rate hiking cycle has been growing. We joined the chatter with our own forecast that the rate hike of 25 basis points in May would be the last. Time will tell if our assessment is correct or not.
The current rate hike cycle has been swift and strong. Compared to the last rate hiking cycle from 2016-2019, the magnitude is twice as high and the speed is twice as fast. This was necessitated by the surging price inflation experienced in the U.S. and globally.
Regardless of the exact date, the consensus view is that the pause is near. Futures market expectations, from the CME FedWatch Tool, is expecting a 78.77% probability that the Fed Funds rate will not change in June, i.e. a pause. By January 2024, the market expects a 99.88% probability of rate cuts. By all measures, a rate pause should be expected within months.
|Meeting Date
|Days to Meeting
|Ease
|No Change
|Hike
|6/14/2023
|35
|0.00 %
|78.77 %
|21.23 %
|7/26/2023
|77
|29.30 %
|57.36 %
|13.33 %
|9/20/2023
|133
|63.72 %
|30.95 %
|5.33 %
|11/1/2023
|175
|91.48 %
|7.97 %
|0.55 %
|12/13/2023
|217
|98.67 %
|1.27 %
|0.05 %
|1/31/2024
|266
|99.88 %
|0.11 %
|0.00 %
|3/20/2024
|315
|100.00 %
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|5/1/2024
|357
|100.00 %
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|6/19/2024
|406
|100.00 %
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|7/31/2024
|448
|100.00 %
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|9/25/2024
|504
|100.00 %
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|11/6/2024
|546
|100.00 %
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
This raises the question, is the rate pause bullish or bearish for equities? The answer is: both.
While this may seem like a dodge of the question, it really depends on the investment time-frame and economic circumstances. Below is a chart of data compiled by Oxford Economics, Refinitiv Datastream, and Bloomberg. It demonstrates the performance of US equities following past rate pauses, categorized by time-frame and economic condition.
The first fact to notice is that on average during all time-frames US equities are higher following a rate pause. This adds one point to the bullish camp. This outperformance is due to the strong performance that occurs when no recession follows the pause. In the case of a "mild" recession, as defined as less than 3% rise in unemployment rate, equities have risen during each time-frame. Another point for the bullish camp.
It's only when a "severe" recession follows a rate pause that equities demonstrate negative returns. And in this case they are negative between 1-6 months after the rate pause. But by 12 months after the pause they are positive, on average. Point for the bearish camp.
Now notice how equities perform relative to bonds across the different scenarios. On average, equities do not outperform bonds for the first 6 months following a pause. During a mild recession, equities never outperform bonds. During a severe recession, equities dramatically underperform bonds.
Two severe recessions in the recent past were in 2001 and 2008. The following are charts of the performance of equities and bonds during those periods following the rate pause.
Starting with the rate pause in 2000, equities started to decline quickly before bottoming at -44.6% nearly 2 years later. In contrast, bond rates fell and bonds with duration experienced capital appreciation in addition to their coupons.
Starting with the rate pause in 2006, equities continued to rise and were positive for 2 years before bottoming at -43.6% almost 3 years later. Bond yields were stable for a year following the pause but started to decline after that and contributed to bond capital appreciation.
No two years or business cycles are exactly alike. We see similarities between today's economy and that of 2000-2001. This primarily includes excessive speculation in the most innovative and fad-inducing sectors. We compare the internet companies of the dotcom bubble with the crypto, AI, and technology companies of the 2021 bubble. The result is nosebleed valuations.
If you're not convinced of bubble-like behavior in 2021, merely compare the chart of the 2000-2001 NASDAQ with the 2020-2021 chart of ARKK, a flagship fund for innovation and momentum stocks.
Based on these similarities, we conclude that much of the speculative behavior has worked its way out of markets. One indication that investing sentiment hasn't completely changed is the fact that ARKK fund flows have not declined substantially. In 2022, while the fund's share price lost 66.97%, fund flows were positive at $1.2 billion. Year to date, fund flows are negative for the first year since 2015 at -$257 million.
Whether or not we expect a mild recession, severe recession, or none at all is a subject that we publish about frequently. You can read some of our latest thoughts here. In general, we expect a mild or severe recession in the US to begin in the next 12 months.
Based on historical data and the nature of interest rates and business cycles, our portfolios are overweight bonds and underweight equities. Within our equity allocation, we are underweight cyclical companies and overweight defensive.
Following the pause, we are neutral to bullish on equities in the short term. If our base case scenario of recession proves true, we are neutral to bearish on equities. Either way, we are bullish on bonds over the next 18 months and bullish on equities once the business cycle is near its trough. The future cannot be predicted with accuracy. Investing depends on probabilities.
Which camp do you belong; bull or bear? Leave a comment below.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The content in this article is for informational, educational, and entertainment purposes only. This content is not investment advice and individuals should conduct their own due diligence before investing. The author is not an investment advisor, is not registered as a financial advisor, and is not suggesting any investment recommendations. This article is not an investment research report but a reflection of the author’s opinion and own investment decisions based on the author’s best judgement at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice. The author does not provide personal or individualized investment advice or information tailored to the needs of any particular reader. Readers are responsible for their own investment decisions and should consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. No statement or expression of opinion, or any other matter herein, directly or indirectly, is an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities or financial instruments mentioned. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates herein are forward looking statements based upon certain assumptions that should not be construed as indicative of actual events that will occur. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.