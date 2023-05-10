Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BRT Apartments: The Yield Has Grown To 5.9%

May 10, 2023 6:51 AM ETBRT Apartments Corp. (BRT)
Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • BRT Apartments has seen its yield move up in recent months to nearly 6% on the back of its retrenching stock price.
  • The apartment REIT reported a year-over-year FFO per share decline of $0.07 for its fiscal 2023 first quarter. However, the lower FFO still fully covered the quarterly dividend.
  • I've been expanding my position in the commons in response to the yield moving to its highest level since 2021.

Exterior view of modern apartment building offering luxury rental units in Silicon Valley; Sunnyvale, San Francisco bay area, California

Sundry Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Nearly every equity REIT across every sector is going through pain and Sunbelt-focused apartment owner BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) has tracked its peers lower in recent months. The REIT is down around 12.6% year-to-date and closed down

Chart
Data by YCharts

BRT Apartments Dividend Growth Grade

Seeking Alpha

BRT Apartments Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

BRT Apartments 10-Q

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

