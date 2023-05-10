Sundry Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Nearly every equity REIT across every sector is going through pain and Sunbelt-focused apartment owner BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) has tracked its peers lower in recent months. The REIT is down around 12.6% year-to-date and closed down around 4% after the release of its fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings. The quarter was mixed with BRT reporting a marginal miss on revenue with FFO coming in above consensus. We're all pursuing the yield here and this has moved higher on the back of stock price weakness. The REIT last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, in line with its prior payout and for a 5.9% forward yield.

Data by YCharts

The REIT holds an impressive dividend history and has grown its payout by 9.89% over the last 12 months, higher than the 5.15% growth rate for its peer group. BRT has also been able to increase its payout by around a 5.16% three-year CAGR, surpassing the 1.41% CAGR for its peer group over the same time period. Hence, the increasingly larger yield as a result of stock price weakness against such a strong payout history continues to offer me an opportunity to continue to expand my position in the REIT.

Seeking Alpha

The forward performance of the dividend growth will of course be markedly different from the last few years. The Fed funds rate has been hiked to a more than decade high and the specter of a recession lingers as the US job market oscillates. Fundamentally, BRT's past outperformance has been molded by record-low interest rates and the previous era of cheap debt. 2023 will be characterized by high inflation and an elevated Fed fund rate. These will present headwinds that will reduce BRT's performance versus its peers.

The Mixed Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings

BRT just reported fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings that brought in rental revenue of $22.94 million, a 100.7% increase from the year-ago quarter but still a small miss on consensus estimates. Average monthly rental revenue was up 10.9% with the portfolio's average occupancy exiting the quarter at 94.2%, down from occupancy of 96.4% in the year-ago comp. Net loss for the quarter was actually negative at $4.1 million, around -$0.21 per share, and a deterioration from net income of $11.5 million, around $0.62 per share, in the year-ago comp.

BRT Apartments 10-Q

Higher interest expenses and higher amortization of restricted stock and RSUs drove much of the decline during the quarter. FFO, which broadly strips out some of the non-cash expenses came in at $0.28 per share. This was still a decline of around $0.07 versus the year-ago comp. Critically, this meant the quarterly payout ratio came in at around 89% versus FFO, dropping to 69% when set against an adjusted FFO of $0.36 per share. AFFO was a beat by $0.06 on consensus with a smaller $0.03 drop over its year-ago comp being led by higher interest expenses.

This pressure from rising interest rates will continue to form a headwind to meaningly AFFO expansion in future quarters. I don't expect to see a dividend raise anytime soon as the REIT works through a partial drift down of occupancy and a reduction in earnings. BRT realized overall spreads of 5.3% during the first quarter with renewal spreads at 6.7% and spreads on new leases at 3.3%.

Manageable Pressure. Fatter Yield

BRT, like its peers, has essentially been placed under siege from back-to-back hikes to the Fed funds rates, recession fears, and the spillover of the fear-induced banking panic. Whilst the rising yield offers an enhanced opportunity for new purchases to garner higher income, it does come with a lower scope of growth as rising interest expenses are set to continue to form a bottleneck to meaningful FFO expansion.

Data by YCharts

The REIT's total assets as of the end of the quarter came in at $719.7 million, down from $732 million in the year-ago comp. Total equity ended the quarter at $243 million, down year-over-year by 2.8% from $250 million. The REIT's current market cap of $352 million is at a 44.8% premium to its total equity. This gap has been compressing in recent months and whilst I don't expect it to converge, total equity is under some pressure that will continue to be reflected in a stock price that's declining. Hence, even though I've been expanding my position in BRT it's not clear that the REIT is a clear buy here. I'm partially chasing the higher yield and had not yet reached a full position from when I last covered the REIT. The continued decline in total equity paired with a potential elimination of the current premium represents the core risk for bulls. I'm rating the stock as a hold against this.