AcuityAds: This Fallen Angel Has Fallen Far Too Far

May 10, 2023 7:17 AM ETAcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ILLM), ILLM:CA
Jonquil Capital
Summary

  • Downward momentum has gotten out of hand and pushed shares of AcuityAds far below intrinsic value.
  • Financials are muddled between declining legacy business and rapidly growing illumin business.
  • Cash on the balance sheet is nearly equal to the market cap of the business.
  • We are recommending a long position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

Businessman trading online stock market on teblet screen, digital investment concept

nespix

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) consists of two major businesses:

  1. A Programmatic Marketing Platform that allows advertisers to manage their purchase of online display ads in real time
  2. A journey advertising platform product called illumin

While the first of these

2021 ILLM vs SPY

2021 ILLM vs SPY (Yahoo Finance)

ILLM all time stock price

ILLM is down 94.5% from the highs (Yahoo Finance)

AcuityAds Significant Events

AcuityAds Significant Events (acuityads.com)

illumin sales growth

illumin sales growth (ILLM - 2022 Investor Presentation)

Shifting Sales Mix

Shifting Sales Mix (ILLM - 2022 Investor Presentation)

Growing Serf-Serve Revenue

Growing Serf-Serve Revenue (ILLM - 2022 Investor Presentation)

ILLM Capital Stack

ILLM Capital Structure (Seeking Alpha)

ILLM Repurchases

ILLM Repurchases (ILLM - 2022 Investor Presentation)

ILLM Valuation Comps

ILLM Valuation Comps (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Jonquil Capital
Jonquil Capital is a private investor, investment analyst, and writer from Smyrna, Georgia - the Jonquil city.Hopefully, by putting some words down in a page I can clarify my own thoughts on investment ideas and inspire worthwhile discussion and debate about the merits of these investments. I've been fully indoctrinated into the value investing discipline despite a background as a founder in the tech startup ecosystem rife with valuations. Drawing upon my prior experience, I look at each investment as a bonafide ownership stake in the business with an indefinite time horizon. Jonquil Capital is not a registered investment advisor, legal or tax advisor, or a broker / dealer. All opinions expressed are from personal research and intended to be educational. You should consider your own personal situation and seek tailored professional advice if needed before making any investing or financial decisions for yourself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ILLM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

