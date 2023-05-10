Althom

I last wrote you about CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) a little over a year ago. At the time, the stock had begun to ease off its three-year highs while fighting a sloppy tape. Fundamentals appeared largely in-place.

Well, in December 2022, CVS started circling the toilet bowl. Today the stock sits at $70.

Miserable.

In this article, I plan to walk through what I believe happened and the go-forward prognosis. Is CVS a broken stock or a broken company?

What's Happened?

In a nutshell, management threw their chips up in the air and the Street didn't like it.

A year ago (1Q2022), CVS Health was executing well. A stalwart cash cow, management reported a solid quarter including a beat-and-raise.

CVS Health 1Q2022 Earnings Presentation

The company was generating strong cash flow, lowered post-Aetna long-term debt by $21 billion, increased the dividend, and began repurchasing stock for the first time since 2017.

Since that time, several major events changed the calculus.

The company completed two material acquisitions: Signify Health for $7.8 billion and Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion. This altered the debt leverage trajectory.

Management lowered 2023 adjusted EPS guidance largely on the back of the aforementioned acquisitions and by quantifying 340B program risk. Notably, operating cash flow guidance remained unchanged.

Business segmentation was re-aligned. Health Care Services, Pharmacy Services, and Retail became Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness.

Let's break it down.

Acquisitive Activity

In order to complete the 2018 $70 billion Aetna acquisition, CVS took on significant long-term debt. Post-close, management promised to focus upon reducing debt leverage; targeting a fall below 3.0x. Through YE 2022, they made good on the promise. Debt leverage as measured by the company fell to 2.88x.

However, the Signify and Oak Street deals will reverse trend and increase long-term debt by at least $11 billion.

The Signify Health transaction was completed in March 2023. The 1Q 2023 balance sheet includes the debt incurred. The Oak Street Health acquisition closed on May 2, 2023. The $5 billion borrowed to close the transaction should be reflected in the 2Q 2023 financial statements.

Using long-term debt-to-capital as a debt leverage proxy, the additional borrowing appears to result in a material uplift: 46% now versus 41% as of December 31, 2022.

Revised Guidance

The Street hates to be guided down. CVS management explained these two acquisitions are expected to lower 2023 adjusted EPS by $0.35.

In addition, management put a number on the impact 340B contracts will have on 2023 business. The 340B program requires drug manufacturers to sell certain medications at significant discounts to contracted pharmacies of hospitals and clinics on behalf of low-income and uninsured patients. Many manufacturers have discontinued the program. These contracts tended to be highly profitable for PBMs like CVS Health. That is another $0.07 hit to earnings.

Overall adjusted EPS was guided down by just $0.20, and operating cash flow guidance is unchanged.

CVS Health 1Q2023 Earnings Presentation

Nevertheless, investors soured. Indeed, even though 1Q23 cash flow eclipsed the prior year, the unchanged 2023 OCF forecast ($13 billion at the midpoint and lower than the $16.2 billion generated in FY2022) did nothing to uplift sentiment.

Business Segments Re-Jiggered

While I found the logic behind the business unit re-alignment reasonable; in general, the Street is rarely impressed when management re-shuffles the deck. I suspect the current situation is no exception.

Furthermore, I wonder out loud why CVS management never provided much detail behind Minute Clinic profitability. Now Minute Clinic profitability gets stewed in with the Signify and Oak Street Health deals.

I give the situation a fish-eye.

Stepping Back

CVS Heath CEO Karen Lynch has orchestrated these activities. She was a legacy Aetna executive. Her vision has been to re-imagine and expand CVS Health into a verticalized, integrated health care solutions company.

Ms. Lynch is simply fulfilling that vision. I believe the vision got bigger than what many investors expected. With it comes operational and financial uncertainty.

CVS Investors: What to Ask Yourself

Since becoming CEO in early 2021, Karen Lynch has made good on her promises. She's delivered upon what she promised. However, she added to the plot: "Go Big or Go Home."

Ms. Lynch wants CVS to become even larger and more dynamic than imagined previously.

While her actions should not come as a surprise, the recent activity adds newfound uncertainty into the mix.

These uncertainties revolve around:

Strategic risk

Acquisition integration and operational execution risk

Debt and leverage management

Translating aforementioned acquisitive activity into financial performance

This Begs Two Questions...

On balance, the bullet items reflect a two basic questions:

Was turning CVS into a vertical health care solutions company the right way to go? Do you believe management has the chops to pull it off?

If you believe in the affirmative, CVS investors may have to wait a couple of years for the dust to settle. However, eventually the Street will see the light and reward the investment.

In my opinion, I'm willing to give Karen Lynch time to sort things out. I have no objection to the overall expand/verticalize strategy, though I admit the Street tends to dislike complex stories.

Previously, Ms. Lynch demonstrated she can be a capable leader. I base that largely upon my view that it's up to management to provide clear guidance, then obtain results as aligned with that guidance; or explain clearly, reasonably, and without stuttering why it couldn't be met. CVS has done that.

Indeed, post-Aetna, management has been very good at providing detailed forward guidance, then meeting or beating it.

Ameritrade.com

Over the last 13 quarters, we find 9 beats and no misses.

With respect to debt management, I am not expected a problem. CVS generates a lot of cash. CVS Health is one of a select number of companies that generate greater cash flow than profit. In addition, capex requirements are relatively modest. Getting the debt leverage metrics into shape should not be a function of "if," but how much will it affect prospective dividend increases and meaningful share repurchases.

So that brings us to valuation.

Are CVS Shares Inexpensive?

Based upon conservative input data, yes.

Since my last CVS article, my views on CVS' Fair Value changed a bit. Given new levels of execution risk and uncertainty, I believe FVE valuation multiple compression is in order.

Using FAST Graphs to illustrate, let's look at the historical relationships between

price / operating EPS,

price / operating cash flow,

and price / free cash flow

Price-and-Earnings

CVS Price-and-EPS chart (fastgraphs.com)

Price-and-Operating Cash Flow

CVS Price-and-OCF (fastgraphs.com)

Price-and-Free Cash Flow

CVS Price-and-FCF (fastgraphs.com)

Purposely, I used a shorter-term time frame versus previous valuation analysis. Why? Because the x-axis timeline reflects CVS' history post-Aetna acquisition.

A summary overview of these charts indicates the following average 5-year valuation multiples:

P / operating EPS - 10.2x

P/ OCF - 7.5x

P / FCF - 9x

Subsequently, if we multiply these multiples by corresponding per share input for forward earnings, operating cash flow, and free cash flow, we'll get a Fair Value indication. A two-year workup is found below.

Given CVS' near-term turbulence, I elected to use my projected 2024 estimates to get a handle on valuation. I pegged future estimates upon 2023 guidance provided by management. Therefore, my inputs may not match the S&P analyst source data on the charts.

FY 2023 - $8.60 adjusted EPS, $10.88 operating cash flow, $9.25 free cash flow

FY 2024 - $9.00 adjusted EPS, $11.09 operating cash flow, $9.42 free cash flow

Here's the preliminary FVE results:

Using 2024 adjusted EPS, CVS Fair Value ~$92

Using 2024 adjusted OCF, CVS Fair Value ~$83

Using 2024 adjusted FCF, CVS Fair Value ~$85

The average of the above is $87. That's 24% above today's bid, but considerably lower than when I ran this exercise in back in 2022.

However, while considerably lower FVEs, I believe these estimates are low-end conservative for two reasons.

First, as highlighted earlier in this article, CVS management has a history of beating expectations. I suspect the probability is higher we will see beats versus misses. Better results drive higher fair values.

Second, presuming the acquisitions are integrated successfully, these multiples used to calculate the above FVEs may be low. Indeed, one of the few companies that approaches the span and scope of CVS Health is Cigna (CI). Similar to CVS Health, Cigna may also be considered an integrated health solutions corporation.

Ove the past five years, here's the average valuation multiples Mr. Market has assigned Cigna stock:

P / EPS - 12.2x

P/ OCF - 10.4x

P / FCF - 12.1x

On an absolute basis, these valuation multiples are not aggressive. If CVS stock obtained commensurate valuation multiples with no change to expected financial results, share prices could be over 20 percent higher than estimated earlier. Therefore, I do not consider CVS stock prices well above $100 a share to be unattainable.

In the meantime, current investors get ~3.5 percent dividend yield.

Bottom Line

After acquiring Aetna Corp in 2018, CVS Health fulfilled management's previous objective: further diversify the business well beyond a "drugstore chain."

Over the past year, in lieu of standing pat, CVS Health management elected to further expand the strategic vision. CVS seeks to become an integrated, verticalized, health solutions behemoth. The path forward adds complexity and execution risk to the stock profile. Investors hate complexity and risk.

In addition, analysts are now questioning parts of the legacy business model.

How acute are the competitive and regulatory attacks on the PBM and delivered-care business models? What are the prospects for front-of-the-store retail?

I contend CVS management can navigate the "Go Big or Go Home" transition successfully.

Currently, shares appear priced for the worst. Valuation multiples reflect negative investor sentiment / skepticism. A business that earns its profits in cash and expects to grow cash flow by mid-single digits should trade for greater than a 7.5x P/OCF ratio or a 6.0x P/E.

For new investors, I believe now may be a good time to consider accumulating shares and building a position. At this juncture, the stock risk/reward appears asymmetric to the upside.

For investors who already own CVS as a core position, a "hold" or perhaps just modest accumulation may be more appropriate. Given the current backdrop, I see few near-term catalysts to move the stock higher. Longer-term, I remain constructive on the shares.