CVS Health: Investors Getting A Bellyache

May 10, 2023 7:45 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)7 Comments
Summary

  • In 2023, CVS stock lost significant value. Some investors have experienced a dreaded "round trip."
  • CVS Health had a good glide path in a stay-pat mode; however, management had other ideas.
  • Acquisitive activity and re-jiggering business units create uncertainty. A generally sloppy tape compounds the problem.
  • Investors may now need to wait another year or two for the dust to settle. I think it is premature to throw in the towel on CVS Health shares.

A CVS Pharmacy store, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

I last wrote you about CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) a little over a year ago. At the time, the stock had begun to ease off its three-year highs while fighting a sloppy tape. Fundamentals appeared largely in-place.

Well, in December

CVS beat-and-raise 1Q2022 earnings report

CVS Health 1Q2022 Earnings Presentation

CVS 2023 guidance waterfall chart

CVS Health 1Q2023 Earnings Presentation

CVS Health EPS estimates versus actuals

CVS price-and-earnings chart

CVS price-and-cash flow

CVS price-and-free cash flow

This article was written by

Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2023 investments.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

