Intel: Bottom Could Be In

May 10, 2023 7:56 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)
Daniel Schönberger
Summary

  • Intel once again reported horrible first quarter results with declining revenues and a bottom line loss.
  • Despite short-term challenges - including a recession on the horizon - I believe in Intel as long-term investment.
  • Not only will the underlying market grow with a high pace, but I also assume Intel's investments in its foundry service will pay off in the years to come.
  • And returning to previous free cash flow levels is more than enough to make Intel a bargain at this point.

automatic robot for print circuit board (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PCB' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PCB' title='PCB Bancorp'>PCB</a>)assembly machine during soldering or welding part

kynny

In my last few articles about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), I was always bullish, and I must admit that did not work out great so far. My first article was published in June 2021 when Intel was trading for $56

Intel reported horrible results once again in the first quarter of fiscal 2023

Intel Earnings Release Q1/23

Intel: Q1/23 revenue split

Intel Q1/23 Infographic

Chart
Data by YCharts

Intel: Monthly chart is showing strong support level at $25

TradingView

McKinsey is expecting the semiconductor market to grow with a CAGR of 7% until 2030

McKinsey & Company

Intel: DCAI Silicon TAM opportunity

DCAI Business Update Presentation (Intel Investor Seminar)

Intel has a large and growing total addressable market for its different business segments

Intel 2022 Investor Day Presentation

Intel: Analyst are constantly expecting lower earnings per share over time

Intel: Earnings estimates trend (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

