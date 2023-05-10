Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Missing The Covid Boat, Junshi Stumbles Back To Old Business

Bamboo Works
Summary

  • Junshi Biosciences' revenue fell 60% in the first quarter, as poor performance for its new oral Covid drug failed to offset the loss of big gains from licensing deals in the year-ago period.
  • The company will return to the drawing board by refocusing on its products in development and adding new indications for existing products.
  • Junshi and Eli Lilly began their collaboration in 2020 just as the Covid pandemic was sweeping the world.

Pipette adding a solution during an experiment in the laboratory.

Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Despite developing an oral drug to treat Covid, the biotech company’s revenue fell sharply and its net loss widened by nearly 40% in the first quarter.

Call it the Covid boom that never came.

This article was written by

Bamboo Works
