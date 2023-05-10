Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
General Electric: Not For Me Anymore

May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)BA, GD, GEHC, HON, LMT, NOC, RTX
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • General Electric has had a great run in recent months, with shares soaring as the market comes to realize the firm's value and potential.
  • This is great, but the stock does not seem to offer much additional potential to make it worth holding onto for me.
  • This is based on an assessment of its core aviation business that certainly comprises the rest of its remaining value.
  • The company is still a solid firm that should achieve nice upside in the long run, but the easy money has probably been made.
GE Turbine Engine

hapabapa

As a long-oriented value investor, my ultimate goal when buying a stock is to purchase it with the idea in mind that, over a span of three to five years, that stock can generate attractive annualized returns that comfortably exceed with

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Daniel Jones
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GE, GEHC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am planning to sell my GE stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

