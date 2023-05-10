Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

CWS: An Active ETF That Flies Under The Radar, But Shouldn't

May 10, 2023 8:32 AM ETAdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)
Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.97K Followers

Summary

  • CWS is a small, largely-ignored active ETF that should get more attention. So I'm writing about it.
  • Active ETFs are still emerging. What I like about this one is its focused, 25-stock portfolio and risk-management approach.
  • I rate it a Hold since the entire stock market appears to be going nowhere. But this could be a go-to once mega-cap mania fades.

strong little caucasian boy showing his muscles on background of blue sky in California

Ruslanshug/iStock via Getty Images

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) has all the elements of what I call an "undiscovered" ETF. It has been around for more than 5 years, but has only accumulated about $55mm in AUM. CWS is an active ETF, so opposed to the

Sector allocation

Seeking Alpha

Top 10 holdings

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.97K Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.