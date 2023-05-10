Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

YOLO: Reintroduction Of SAFE Banking Act Creating New Opportunities For Cannabis ETFs

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
54 Followers

Summary

  • YOLO invests in cannabis companies that are both pharmaceutical and recreational in nature.
  • YOLO and similar funds have struggled to gain momentum during the past two years amid various financial and legal restrictions targeted at marijuana institutions.
  • The Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act is pending review by the Senate after struggling to gain approval, which could raise the outlook for the cannabis industry.
  • I rate YOLO a Hold as though the reintroduction of the SAFE Banking Act could reinstate some hope, cannabis could still very much be in the crosshairs of the legal system.

Number 2023 year glowing neon on a background of marijuana leaves, dark background

IRA_EVVA

The cannabis industry has shown in the past year to be capable of significant revenue with ample room for growth by the end of the decade. The problem during this same time was bringing in profits of

YOLO Sector Composition

Seeking Alpha

YOLO geographical composition

etf.com

YOLO Top 10 Holdings

Seeking Alpha

MSOS Risk Profile

Seeking Alpha

YOLO Risk Profile

Seeking Alpha

Global Cannabis Industry Growth Forecast

Global Cannabis Industry Growth Forecast (Statista )

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
54 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.