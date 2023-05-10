Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Narrow Ranges In FX: Calm Before The Storm?

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers

Summary

  • The large bourses in the Asia-Pacific region, with the exception of India, worked lower.
  • Europe’s STOXX 600 is off for the second consecutive session.
  • US futures have a heavier bias.
  • The dollar has been confined to narrow ranges against the G10 currencies. The derivatives markets have begun pricing in a small chance of a hike (~15%).
  • EM currencies are mixed, but the Mexican peso has made a marginal new six-year high.

World Currency Rates

narvikk

Overview

Equity markets are mostly weaker and benchmark 10-year yields are a little softer. The foreign exchange market is subdued ahead of today’s US CPI. The large bourses in the Asia-Pacific region, with the exception of India, worked lower, and Europe’s STOXX 600

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.