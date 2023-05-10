Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON), the fitness equipment and subscription company, reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter of 2023 and projected a decline in subscribers for the first time. A couple of months ago, in an exclusive article for Beat Billions members, I confirmed that we will not invest in Peloton despite the company attracting George Soros in Q4 2022. After digesting the recent earnings, the rebranding of the company, and recent trends in earnings revisions, I believe 2023 is shaping up to be another disappointing year for PTON investors.

Recent Earnings and Growth Strategies for FY 2024

Peloton incurred a net loss of $275.9 million, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of reported losses, with revenue declining by 22% from $964.3 million in the previous year to $749 million. PTON stock plunged on the back of this disappointing earnings print, to no surprise. However, amidst the challenges, the company highlighted some positive aspects of its turnaround strategy. Notably, the company reported growth in connected fitness subscriptions and reduced free cash flow losses. As hardware sales lag, subscriptions have become a prominent component of Peloton's revenue, accounting for 60% of total revenue during the quarter. The subscription revenue grew to $424.7 million, up 15% year over year.

CEO, Barry McCarthy said during an earnings call:

We faced many challenges in the past year almost in every aspect of the business except for content. Content is the golden goose that is the bike of great experience from a hardware perspective and better than things that had come before.

Exhibit 1: Peloton quarterly revenue

Barry McCarthy expressed his positive outlook in a letter to shareholders, highlighting the success of Peloton's new initiatives that have resonated well with customers. These initiatives include the introduction of lower-priced, pre-owned bikes and a rent-to-buy program for fitness equipment. These changes reflect the evolution of Peloton and its user experience since its inception in 2013.

In the third quarter, there was a notable shift in user behavior, with 57% of all workouts being non-cycling activities. This included participation in activities such as strength training, yoga, meditation, and other modalities. Surprisingly, 38% of workouts did not involve any Peloton hardware. This is a notable deviation from previous observations of a very high concentration of cycling.

Exhibit 2: Workout activities as of March 2022

Recognizing these trends, Peloton is relaunching its brand this month to better communicate its value proposition. Additionally, the Peloton App will be reintroduced with a tiered membership structure, serving as a mobile gateway to a wide range of fitness content, from strength training to outdoor running. The App relaunch aims to engage new customer segments, raise awareness of Peloton, and create new revenue streams for the business. The brand relaunch and the App reintroduction are seen as necessary steps to reignite growth.

Historically, Peloton has experienced a seasonal decline in subscriber growth during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, and the company anticipates a similar trend this year. Despite the brand relaunch, Peloton acknowledges that the fourth quarter will present challenges in terms of growth.

Last year, Peloton introduced several other initiatives to reach new customers and drive business growth. These include the Fitness-As-A-Service rental program and the Peloton Certified Refurbished bikes. Both programs have shown promising results so far. The FAAS program, initially launched with the original Peloton Bike in March 2022 and expanded to include Bike+ in August, has gained momentum. Peloton began nationwide marketing support for the program in September, and it recently expanded to include PCR bike rentals, which are now available in Canada. As of Q3, the FAAS program had 47,000 subscribers, with an average monthly churn rate of 5% and a payback period of 18-19 months. The program witnessed a 70% quarter-on-quarter growth in Q3. Consumer research indicates that FAAS rentals attract incremental customers, with 62% of respondents stating they would not have subscribed without the flexibility offered by the rental program.

Peloton has also seen success selling PCR bikes, which were launched in December 2022 following successful tests throughout FY23. Currently, the program includes both the Bike and Bike+ models and the company is exploring the possibility of extending it to Tread and Row later this year. In the third quarter, Peloton sold a total of 7,000 PCR bikes, accounting for 24% of connected fitness hardware sales.

Additionally, Peloton's third-party retail business, particularly its partnership with Amazon (AMZN), has shown strong sales growth. The company aims to expand its product assortment on Amazon and participate in major promotional events like Prime Day to drive unit sales and revenue growth. Peloton Bikes in commercial settings, including hotels, also provide valuable growth opportunities. Last month, the company expanded its partnership with Hilton, placing Peloton bikes in their properties across Puerto Rico, Canada, the U.K., and Germany, in addition to 5,400 U.S. hotels. The commercial business segment is gaining momentum and is expected to play a significant role in Peloton's strategic growth in the fiscal year 2024.

The company has also made significant progress in the international market with its internationally connected fitness subscriptions growing at a faster rate than in the U.S. in Q3. This growth was boosted by the secondary market, including platforms like eBay, which contributed to the addition of 33,500 new connected fitness subscriptions—a remarkable 18% increase quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 40% increase year-on-year.

Peloton has been striving to stabilize its business and chart a path toward profitability following a significant reversal of fortunes. The company experienced a notable decline in sales for its bikes and treadmills after a surge in demand during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. In response, Peloton has focused on diversifying its revenue streams, particularly through subscription services. At the end of the third quarter, Peloton boasted approximately 3.1 million connected fitness subscriptions, representing a 5% increase compared to the same period last year.

Exhibit 3: Subscriber Growth

The digital Fitness & Well-Being segment is poised for substantial growth and is projected to reach a market value of $96.94 billion in 2023 with the app segment projected to reach $28.93 billion. However, in an increasingly competitive landscape filled with several streaming services and subscriptions, simply launching another service with no marketing strategy in place may not be an effective approach to creating shareholder wealth in the long term.

Earnings Estimates Are Going Nowhere

At Beat Billions, we believe there is a strong relationship between stock prices and earnings estimate revisions. Since May 2021, Peloton's EPS estimates have trended lower, which is a trend that we associate with declining stock prices. In the last 90 days, we have not seen any positive EPS revisions. Peloton is a company that is still struggling to get its house in order, and analysts are continuing to be cautious despite some improvements in the business model and marketing strategy. In the absence of an earnings catalyst, we will remain on the sidelines.

Takeaway

Peloton is facing several challenges including competitive threats and a slowing global economy. Today, the company is still trying to adjust to the post-pandemic era after benefiting from record demand for at-home fitness equipment in early 2020. Despite some improvements in the business model, I am still not convinced of Peloton's potential to thrive in the long term as the company still lacks competitive advantages.