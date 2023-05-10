Filip_Krstic

Overview

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) released another strong earnings report and has continued its brisk rate of growth. Beating across both top and bottom line estimates, the company's showing immediately resulted in a wholesale shift in consensus for its next earnings report.

The stock appreciated further in response to earnings and has continued to be a middle-market standout this year, outpacing the NASDAQ Composite significantly.

Also worth noting is that HubSpot has outperformed all of the big technology firms, except for Meta, in YTD price performance.

This article will review HubSpot's latest earnings report in detail while also taking a broader look at its financials, product differentiation, and valuation.

Q1 Earnings

HubSpot multi-spoke sales and marketing software saw continued customer traction in its most recent quarter. Total customers grew 5.9% quarter-over-quarter and 23% YoY.

Customer traction across the breadth of HubSpot's product was also good. A full 45% of the firm's annual recurring revenue base is seeing customers utilizing 3 or more hubs (modular offerings for sales/marketing functions).

Revenue overall grew 26.8% or 30% in constant currency YoY.

Non-GAAP operating profit as well as operating margin were both record showings for the firm at $68M and 13.5%, respectively.

Free cash flow also saw a trend reversal and was another record figure at $85M for the quarter.

All around I don't think investors could have asked for a better quarter from HubSpot. The company has clearly demonstrated a continuation of its growth trajectory even as the macroeconomic situation has become more difficult. I believe a lot of this comes down to HubSpot's product strategy.

Product Strategy

Since HubSpot is a suite of sales and marketing software that competes directly with the likes of Salesforce (CRM), it is important to understand how HubSpot's product is differentiated and able to continue growing in the market.

The first element to note is that HubSpot has a 'bimodal' strategy for getting its product out to market. What this means is that it is actively pursuing market share across both small businesses and larger ones.

The latest results indicate that the strategy is working well, with company management mentioning specifically noting strong customer growth for smaller businesses.

The next element of HubSpot's product strategy, and what makes it unique, is the broadly horizontal nature of it. HubSpot's 'hubs' are tailored solutions for specific sales and marketing functions, such as outreach (for sales) or posting content (for marketing). The company also now has an 'operations hub' for managing company operations, bringing to 5 total:

Sales Hub Marketing Hub Service Hub (Customer Service) CMS Hub (Web Content Management) Operations Hub

As mentioned previously, the company is seeing a large degree of multi-hub utilization (45% of ARR) across its customer base. This is another data point indicating the ongoing success of the company's product strategy.

This broad product set allows HubSpot to capture economies of scale for its business. By readily providing software that is useful in more than one way, it can continue to cross-sell and consistently increase the amount of revenue that it derives from each customer. It isn't limited to the total SaaS capture for one business function; by covering sales, marketing, operations, and customer service, it can already deliver value to a large portion of any company.

This also allows HubSpot to have a particularly large total addressable market. This is currently estimated by the firm to be a $72B market by 2027 that is growing at a 10% CAGR.

The footnote mentions that this does not include the market for commerce and payments, which is something that HubSpot has also begun to offer.

Generative Artificial Intelligence

HubSpot mentioned generative artificial intelligence on its latest earnings call. While investors have been seeing this across the board this earnings season, I think HubSpot is credible in being able to leverage the technology for its business. The CEO's thinking on this matter is clear and spells out how HubSpot intends to leverage the technology within its business:

To summarize, this will be down to HubSpot enabling sales and marketing professionals through generative AI. Marketers will be able to more readily optimize their campaigns while salespeople will be able to discover and target prospects more effectively.

The CEO also asserts that HubSpot has 'unique data' and 'broad distribution'. I agree with this as HubSpot has extensive data for all of the functions that it services, storing this data in an integrated fashion. As the CEO said, this should 'make it easier for AI to ingest and drive relevance'. Since more data across more dimensions is always better for artificial intelligence programs, I agree.

The next point made by the CEO is that HubSpot is 'at the center of our customer's workflows' and can 'bring relevance .. across the entire front office'. This also makes sense as its most popular hubs, sales and marketing, are certainly central to any business.

Finally the CEO notes that 'we're not another AI point solution .. We are an all-in-one CRM platform powered by AI'. I think this is also sensible to state as HubSpot has a broad product set that can readily leverage AI across the board, making use of the company's integrated data.

Overall I like what I heard from HubSpot about AI on its latest earnings call. Unlike a lot of other companies in the market, HubSpot's leadership was specific about how it's going to commercialize the technology and how it's differentiated in doing so.

Valuation

HubSpot's a hot stock and priced well into the future. It is expensive across the board, including on a P/E, price/sales, and price/operating cash flow basis:

Since this company is already generating operating cash flow we can value it into the future on the basis of this metric.

Assuming that HubSpot will now continue growing operating cash flows at its most recent growth rate of 14.5% YoY, we see that the company will achieve sector parity (18.87 multiple for Information Technology) on this valuation metric only by 2032.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Op. Cash Flow $MM -$19.8 -$12.5 -$0.4 $19.4 $49.6 $84.9 $119.0 $88.9 $238.7 $273.2 $312.8 $358.2 $410.1 $469.6 $537.7 $615.6 $704.9 $807.1 $924.1 $1,058.1 $1,211.5 YoY Growth % 36.9% 96.8% 4950.0% 155.7% 71.2% 40.2% -25.3% 168.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% Price/Op Cash at Current Market Cap ($22.08B) 1,138.14 445.16 260.07 185.55 248.37 92.50 80.82 70.59 61.65 53.84 47.02 41.07 35.87 31.32 27.36 23.89 20.87 18.22 Click to enlarge

That is the most conservative case, however. HubSpot has also forecast an ongoing increase in its operating margins going forward. While operating margin is an income metric, we can still work with it by making the middle of the road assumption that 50% of this will translate into operating cash flow.

Taking 50% of the midpoint for the company's 'Growth' scenario metric, we then get a 1.25% increase in operating cash flow margin yearly going forward. This significantly changes how HubSpot's relative valuation evolves over time:

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Op. Cash Flow $MM -$19.8 -$12.5 -$0.4 $19.4 $49.6 $84.9 $119.0 $88.9 $238.7 $273.2 $312.8 $362.9 $426.4 $507.4 $611.4 $745.9 $921.2 $1,151.5 $1,456.6 $1,864.5 $2,414.5 YoY Growth % 36.9% 96.8% 4950.0% 155.7% 71.2% 40.2% -25.3% 168.5% 14.5% 14.5% 16.0% 17.5% 19.0% 20.5% 22.0% 23.5% 25.0% 26.5% 28.0% 29.5% Price/Op Cash at Current Market Cap ($22.08B) 1,138.14 445.16 260.07 185.55 248.37 92.50 80.82 70.59 60.85 51.79 43.52 36.11 29.60 23.97 19.18 15.16 11.84 9.14 Click to enlarge

In this scenario, HubSpot hits sector parity on operating cash flow valuation by late 2030 and would be absolutely cheap in 2033. Worth noting is that this would also imply a higher cash operating margin than Salesforce (22.7% in 2023) by 2029.

Conclusion

HubSpot may be expensive, but it has plenty of room left to maintain its current double-digit growth rate. As such I think that this stock will continue to trade at heavy growth multiples and subsequently continue to outperform over the following decade. Given the facts around the company's ever-broadening product base, large TAM, AI opportunity, and continued growth, this seems sensible to believe. I am going to reiterate my buy rating here.