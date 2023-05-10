Brandon Bell

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has had mixed reactions to its Q1 earnings, but with the after-hours trend it is safe to say they tended more negative than positive. The company was forced to begin redeeming preferred shares and is still facing the capital impacts of prior decisions. Despite that, as we'll see throughout this article, the company can drive valuable shareholder returns.

Occidental Petroleum Q1 2023 Results

The company had reasonably strong results for the first quarter despite continued weakness in prices.

The company had a massive $1.7 billion in free cash flow ("FCF") generation for the quarter. Annualized, that's $6.8 billion, or a roughly 13-14% FCF yield. The company has continued to maintain a strong investment grade credit rating and we expect it to continue. Additionally, the company's 1.22 million barrels / day of production is at the top end of its guidance.

The company repurchased $750 million of shares, or roughly 1.5% of outstanding shares. It also triggered $650 million in preferred equity redemptions due to shareholder return restrictions, which we expect will be high next quarter, before things balance out. We'll discuss these redemptions in more detail later, but overall the company has performed well.

Occidental Petroleum Business Update

The company has continued to work on improving its business.

The company has continued to ramp-up production ahead of schedule. It's also continued to set production records in the DJ Basin, with new records for well production and later length. The company's continued improving efficiency of its wells should enable it to reduce its capital expenses and enable additional shareholder returns.

The strong performance of the company's business is essential to its continued earnings.

Occidental Petroleum Financials

The company's focus is on continuing to generate shareholder returns.

The company's cash flow focus is to continue maintaining its production along with its dividend of 1.2%. It's a sustainable dividend for the company's business, but it's well below the company's historic yield. We'd like to see the company sustainably increase its dividend while focusing on aggressively repurchasing shares in the immediate term.

The company is continuing to repurchase shares and redeem preferred equity. The company's debt reduction is at its target and the company has significant capital that it can continue using for long-term cash flow growth.

The company has a rule where >$4 / share in annualized shareholder returns (~7% yield) mandates preferred equity redemptions of a matching amount. The company redeemed $650 million in principal at a 10% premium, but it also saves the 8% coupon on those preferred. It might not be the best deal in the world but it's a solid one.

However, the company's $4 / share returns are skewed by its 3Q 2022 returns, during high prices of more than $2 / share. We don't expect that to continue at current prices, which means much more balanced returns going forward, without mandated redemptions. Still we want to highlight that the loss on the redemptions isn't particularly high given the saved interest.

Longer term paying off the redemptions would mean $800 million saved / year or a double-digit cash flow growth.

Occidental Petroleum Redemptions/Dilution

Occidental Petroleum has a dilutive capital stack currently as a result of both warrants given out and warrants given to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B).

The company's dilutive math accounts for the share price difference, current prices are actually a hair below Berkshire Hathaway's break-even price. That means at the current time, given the cash from the warrants, there's no dilutive effective. However, in reality it's worth noting that there's roughly $5 billion in cash sitting in these warrants.

More importantly is the OXY+ shares, or 103.9 million shares worth of warrants with a strike price of $22. That's roughly 10% dilution that's well in the money and will likely come to fruition. We would like to see the company repurchase shares to drive long-term returns.

Occidental Petroleum Guidance

The company's guidance should support continued shareholder returns.

The company expects annualized production of roughly 1.195 million barrels / day, a slight decrease from the company's most recent production. We expect production to potentially outperform guidance. The Permian Basin remains the core of the company's portfolio. Operating costs are expected to remain incredibly low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is continuing to earn strong income from its other businesses. The company expects Oxychem revenue to hit $1.5 billion and midstream income to remain roughly neutral. The company expects very high capital spending of $5.8 billion, along with $0.9 billion in interest expenses. The company's low breakeven means continued strong profits.

FCF is highly dependent on prices, but we expect the company to be able to generate double-digit returns going forward. Earlier share repurchases can help support higher long-term returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices which have dropped below $80 / barrel, even with strong government support. Occidental Petroleum has a low breakeven with an impressive portfolio of assets. The OPEC+ production cut has helped to support prices. However, prices have remained weak, and a recession or default could push them lower. That could hurt the company's future returns.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a strong quarter. Despite share repurchases limited by mandated preferred equity redemptions, the company's overall cash flow and returns remains strong. The company has one of the strongest Permian Basin asset portfolios, and it's continuing to set new records which highlights the overall strength of its portfolio.

The company's debt is at target levels and the company is continuing to maintain substantial capital spending. We expect Occidental Petroleum Corporation to comfortably maintain if not be able to grow production. Overall, we expect Occidental Petroleum Corporation to be able to generate double-digit shareholder returns, making it a valuable long-term investment.