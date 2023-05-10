Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian: Cool Cars, But Not At This Price

May 10, 2023 9:15 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)3 Comments
Raul Shah
Summary

  • Rivian makes unique vehicles and has established a strong brand with a loyal fanbase.
  • The company introduced new products and upgraded software in Q1 2023 to continue its goal of differentiating from legacy automobile brands.
  • The good news ends there as the company's financials are not good. Rivian has a negative net present value unless its growth drastically outpaces Tesla's historical performance.
  • The company's stock-based compensation is high, skews cash flows, and not justifiable for a company that is losing massive amounts of money.
  • Rivian trades in a popular growth sector and speculators may push the stock price up dramatically, but fundamentally, the company is not worth a $12 billion market cap.
Electric Truck Maker Rivian Debuts On The Nasdaq Exchange

Michael M. Santiago

Company Background

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is an electric vehicle manufacturer which differentiates itself from competitors by providing proprietary services and vertical integration. The company believes these value-added services will be the driving force behind obtaining consistent, recurring revenue from a loyal customer

Raul Shah
Raul Shah is a current player for MLB in the World Baseball Classic and Minor League player who has been featured in Forbes as one of America's best stock pickers. He is ranked in the top 1% in TipRanks and is labeled "The Hardest Working Man in Professional Baseball." He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a degree in Economics and Finance. He is the son of a physician and computer programmer.

