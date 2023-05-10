Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Ahold Delhaize Q1 Earnings: A Resilient Performance (Rating Downgrade)

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
961 Followers

Summary

  • Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. reported its Q1 earnings on May 10 and managed to outperform the analyst consensus and show resilient growth rates.
  • Margins are impacted somewhat, primarily in Europe, but strength in the U.S. made sure that the underlying operating margin was still in-line with its historical average.
  • There were not many surprises in the earnings report, which for a defensive holding like Ahold is exactly how you want these reports to be.
  • The company is in a great position to deliver consistent growth over the next several years. This, combined with share buybacks and steady dividends, should ensure decent shareholder returns in Ahold Delhaize.

Dutch Albert Heijn supermarket store in Almere, The Netherlands

DutchScenery

Investment Thesis

I reaffirm my buy rating on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX:ADRNY) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company’s Q1 2023 results which beat the expectations of Wall Street analysts. Ahold continues

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, Lettertype, grafische vormgeving Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Growth by region (Ahold Delhaize)

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, Lettertype, nummer Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Own Estimates

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, Lettertype, nummer Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Peer comparison (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
961 Followers
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.(Most of my articles are a short version of a larger, in-depth (industry) research report which I write on clients' request or for personal use. For any specific requests, feel free to contact me through a personal message)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADRNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.