With impending AI tailwinds beginning to build across the semiconductor industry, now is the time to take advantage of short-term revenue/earning declines reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - (NASDAQ:AMD). The COVID pandemic pulled forward significant demand and revenues for PCs, resulting in tangible declines across related segments at AMD and other semiconductor firms. We view the decline in PC demand as an opportunity to pounce on one the leading names in the semiconductor space.

As our previous articles suggest, we remain very constructive on the long-term prospects for success at AMD. Analysts expect 2024 and 2025 EPS to rise by 42% and 23%, respectively. Lisa Su and her team at AMD have an unmatched track record of successful product rollouts across each of their business segments. AMD's proven ability to develop, rollout, and ramp up revenues for new product offerings, deepens our conviction on the firm's ability to take advantage of the AI super-cycle.

As anticipated, when AMD reported Q1 2023 revenues and earnings, the results were negative year-over-year (although they did beat analyst expectations). Revenues for the chip maker were down -9%, while Non-GAAP EPS was off by -39%. As a result, AMD's stock price dropped over -9%, but unless you look at the chart you would never know it. Later in the week, shares of the firm quickly bounced back to pre-earnings report levels, on rumors of an AI partnership with Microsoft Corp - (MSFT). The news of the partnership was later rebuffed, but strength in AMD has remained (rising another 5% on Monday as we were penning this article).

The initial drop of -9% in AMD's post-earnings share price can largely be attributed to soft guidance for Q2 2023. The firm expects Q2 YOY revenues to decline -19% (estimated at $5.3B) with a Non-GAAP gross margin of 50%. Compared to AMD's Q1 2023 revenues and Non-GAAP gross margin coming in at $5.4B and 50%, second quarter guidance appears to be flat quarter-over-quarter. We view Q1 and Q2 2023 revenues/earnings as the bottom for AMD's reported financial results. In my opinion, this creates an attractive entry point opportunity for the stock.

To those relatively new to our screening process, when placing a five-year price target on a company's common shares, the BSN app puts a high emphasis on "visible sustainable growth." Extended growth forecasts come with their own set of limitations. Statistically speaking, the further out we forecast, the lower our confidence interval becomes around modeled expectations. To combat confidence interval slippage, we look for signs of earnings growth visibility. As the degree of earnings visibility increases, so do the chances that our growth assumptions will be observed.

AMD's Data Center and Embedded segments are expected to grow in Q2 2023, helping to offset softness in the Client (i.e. PCs) and Gaming areas of the business. Data Center and Embedded segments, contributed to over 50% of AMD's sales in the Q1. The second half of the year represents the next leg up for earnings growth at AMD, with post-COVID China and AI, serving as potential catalysts for full-year 2023 earnings surprises. The observed +12% inventory ramp up in Q1 2023, signals management's conviction in their ability to meet demand re-acceleration over the next 12 to 18 months.

Thus far in 2023, AMD's stock has risen more than +43%, making a "golden cross" in mid March. The AMD chart showed strong resilience by not breaking below the 200-day moving average after last week's earnings announcement. While the chart remains constructive, expect a number of potential entry point opportunities as we move toward a negative year-over-year Q2 2023 earnings report. The sharp pullback observed post Q1 earnings announcement may not be as prominent after Q2's release, but it will still be worth watching. Spreading out purchases over the next three months seems like a viable strategy.

The AI narrative and subsequent tailwinds will drive future revenues in the semiconductor sector, with the higher-end designers poised to benefit most. Riding AMD (and Nvidia Corp - NVDA) on the innovation train that is AI makes historical sense. AMD's proven ability to develop and successfully rollout new products greatly reduces the chip maker's execution risks. We remain "bullish" on the stock and maintain a conservative five-year price target range of $166 to $185 on shares of AMD.