Robert Half: 20% To 30% Downside Risk In Recession

May 10, 2023 11:24 AM ETRobert Half International Inc. (RHI)
Elliott Gue
Summary

  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported better-than-expected payrolls for April, but there are troubling signs in temporary staffing and revision trends.
  • The U.S. labor market was red-hot in 2020-21 and is only just beginning to cool.
  • RHI derives most of its revenues from temporary staffing services, which is a cyclical business that sees revenue decline in recessions.
  • Wall Street isn't yet factoring in a likely recession or weakening labor market in RHI revenue estimates.
  • Based on prior recession cycles and conservative estimates for RHI revenue declines, I see 20% to 30% downside risk in the stock this year.

Female candidate, handing to a recruiter her resume during job interview

SrdjanPav/E+ via Getty Images

At first glance, the April Employment Situation report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released on Friday May 5th looked strong.

The U.S. added 253,000 jobs in the month of April against the 185,000 Wall

Shows the revisions to monthly payrolls data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Revisions to Payroll Estimates (Bloomberg, Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Trends in Temporary Help Payrolls compared to overall payrolls

Total Payrolls and Temporary Staffing (Bloomberg, Bureau of Labor Statistics)

The US U-3 Unemployment Rate Since 1949

US Unemployment Rate (Bloomberg, Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Net percentage of small businesses saying job vacancies are hard to fill

NFIB Job Opening Hard to Fill (Bloomberg, National Federation of Independent Business)

US Job Openings since 2000

Total US Job Openings (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Chart showing most employees work for small and mid-sized firms

Employment by Company Size (ADP National Employment Report)

Robert Half staffing revenues since 2001

Robert Half Staffing Revenues (Robert Half)

Robert Half Protiviti revenues since 2002

Protiviti Segment Revenues (Robert Half)

Chart showing Robert Half's revenue growth relative to trends in temporary staffing

Robert Half Revenue Growth and Temp Staffing Payrolls (Bloomberg, Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Revenues for Robert Half Since 1996

Trailing 12-Month Sales for Robert Half (Bloomberg)

Chart showing Wall Street estimates for Robert Half Sales

Sales Estimates for RHI (Bloomberg)

Price to Sales ratio for Robert Half since 2005

RHI Price-to-Sales Since 2005 (Bloomberg)

Elliott Gue knows energy. Since earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of London, Elliott has dedicated himself to learning the ins and outs of this dynamic sector, scouring trade magazines, attending industry conferences, touring facilities and meeting with management teams. For seven years, Elliott Gue shared his expertise and stock-picking abilities with individual investors through a highly regarded, energy-focused research publication. Elliott Gue’s knowledge of the sector and prescient investment calls prompted the official program of the 2008 G-8 Summit in Tokyo to call him “the world’s leading energy strategist.” He has also appeared on CNBC and Bloomberg TV and has been quoted in a number of major publications, including Barron’s, Forbes and the Washington Post. In October 2012, Elliott Gue launched the Energy & Income Advisor (www.EnergyandIncomeAdvisor.com), a semimonthly online newsletter that’s dedicated to uncovering the most profitable opportunities in the energy sector, from growth stocks to high-yielding utilities, royalty trusts and master limited partnerships. Roger Conrad also contributes analysis of master limited partnerships and Canadian energy stocks to the publication. The masthead may have changed, but subscribers can expect the same in-depth analysis and rational assessments of investment opportunities in the energy sector.

