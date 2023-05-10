Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Stock: Run From Weakening Demand

May 10, 2023 11:29 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)3 Comments
Summary

  • Tesla Inc.'s U.S.-based target audience is planning to spend less on autos [in the next 6 months] than AlphaWise's analysts found just a few weeks ago.
  • Based on CQi's updated survey findings, the desire of the solvent Chinese population to make a "big-ticket" purchase in the foreseeable future is quite weak.
  • Judging by what's happening right now, CEO Elon Musk has absolutely no plans to sacrifice margins for growth - otherwise, he wouldn't be raising prices against the backdrop of competitors' price cuts.
  • SLOOS survey shows a negative outlook for growth as bank credit growth has peaked and credit impulse is declining rapidly, which will impact activity in H2 2023.
  • Despite all the upside risks to my thesis, I confirm my previously given target of ~$114 per share, which should lead to a selloff of up to 30-35%.
Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the most popular tickers in the stock market, but in addition to it, the company also operates in one of the most widely-covered industries - automotive. Data appears literally

