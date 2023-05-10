-Oxford-

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is a solid company that is growing nicely, but the stock looks fairly valued.

Company Profile

INTU provides financial management and compliance products for small businesses, accountants, self-employed professionals, and consumers. The company operates in four segments.

Its Small Business & Self-Employed Segment is powered by its QuickBooks Offerings, which provides payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, as well as financing for small businesses. Its Mailchimp offerings, which provide e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management solutions, are also in this segment. The segment accounted for over 50% of its operating income in FY22.

INTU's Consumer segment is highlighted by its TurboTax income tax preparation software business. The segment represented about 36% of its operating income in FY22. It's a seasonal business, with the bulk of operating income coming in its fiscal Q3.

Its Credit Karma segment is a personal finance site known for its credit and financial management platform, giving members access to free credit reports as well as things such as credit and identity monitoring. The segment generates revenue through lead generation and advertisements. The segment accounted for under 8% of its operating income in FY22. ProTax is INTU's smallest segment at 5.5% of operating income in FY22. The segment serves professional accountants through its Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProConnect Tax Online offerings in the U.S., and ProFile and ProTax Online in Canada.

Opportunities and Risks

While AI has become a popular buzzword among companies this year after the success of ChatGPT, INTU has been on the AI bandwagon since at least 2017, and investing in it even before then. At its 2017 analyst day, then CEO Brad Smith said, "We went from DOS, to Windows, to the web, to the cloud, to mobile, to artificial intelligence. We're always willing to adapt and evolve." That early investment helps give the company a leg up in the current AI-race that going on.

Company Presentation

Meanwhile, when current CEO Sasan Goodarzi took over at the start of 2019, he announced 5 Big Bets. One of them was that INTU would take an AI-driven expert approach to help transform the company from a tax and accounting platform to a platform company that can help drive decisions for its customers.

TurboTax Live was one of the first big innovations on this front, where the company will connect a customer to an expert if they need one. However, it's also turning QuickBooks Live into a portfolio of expert services, as well. The company has noted that these services are margin accretive.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference in March, Goodarzi said:

"And one of the biggest things that we implemented about 4 years ago was this notion of our digital platform comes with expertise. Now that expertise by the way, is big time around data and AI. Because expertise doesn't just mean human. However, we have now added human expertise on our platform and that human expertise is all technology led. "So if you're a small business, and you want help with should I buy more inventory? Should I hire more employees? Is it time for capital? One, our AI capabilities actually frame those decisions for you. But on a touch of a button, there's an expert there that will help you make those decisions. And by the way, the expert will also run your whole business for you."

The other Big Bets that INTU has looked to implement include revolutionizing speed to benefit, unlocking smart money decisions, being the center of small business growth, and to disrupt the small business mid-market. Credit Karma is at the crux of unlocking smart money decisions, and INTU thinks it can grow the business by 20-25% long term despite current headwinds that are impacting the business. The company has integrated Credit Karma with Turbo Tax to get return money almost instantly after a return with a refund has been accepted by the IRS. In addition, the company has moved Mint to the platform to help bring in customers with higher credit score and to cater products towards these users.

In terms of small businesses, INTU is looking to get more ingrained with automated payments, instant deposits, and automated transactions. It noted that 70% of B2B transaction are still done via check, and it is looking to build out bill pay functionality into QuickBooks. The company is also in the processing of transitioning its desktop accounting solution to a subscription model.

On the Mailchimp side, it is looking to enter the mid-market by offering an end-to-end platform that includes a full marketing automation, CRM, and e-commerce suite. It can now put customer data alongside products to run marketing campaigns.

Company Presentation

When it comes to risks, the current economic outlook is one. SMBs, which are the primary customers INTU caters to with its QuickBooks and Mailchimp solutions, can be more vulnerable to recessions. As such, INTU is not immune if the economy starts to weaken.

Meanwhile, while the Credit Karma website is free to consumers, they may be less likely to look for things like loans and mortgages. In addition, financial institutions could become more risk adverse and look to tighten standards and not want as many leads from the mostly non-prime customers that Credit Karma tends to attract. The segment saw a decline in revenue last quarter due to headwinds in personal loans, home loans, auto insurance, and auto loans, and is expected to see a -15% to -10% decline in revenue this fiscal year.

TurboTax, meanwhile, is highly seasonal, and if there are any surprises, they will be generally all be felt at once. Notably, INTU is also paying out a $141 million in settlement fees for directing low-income filers away from free services between 2016-18.

Valuation

INTU stock currently trades around 23x the FY2023 (ending July) consensus EBITDA of $5.5 billion and 20x the FY2024 consensus of $6.3 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of nearly 31x the FY23 consensus of $13.82, and 27.5x the FY24 consensus of $15.59.

Revenue growth is expected to be up over 11% this fiscal year and up a similar percentage fiscal year 2024.

The stock trades towards the high end of where other large software firms trade.

INTU Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

INTU is a solid company that has seen very strong growth from its Small Business and Self-Employed segment. The company continues to gain customers as well as generate more from online service revenues. It's also half-way through a 3-year transition period of moving its desktop accounting solution to a subscription model, and it's been getting a benefit from raising desktop prices to help drive that transition.

Its Credit Karma business is struggling a bit, but it's a smaller part of its business overall. The company has generally been shareholder friendly, raising its dividend 12 years straight, as well as consistently buying back stock.

That said, I think the stock is fully valued, trading at a valuation generally above its big software peers. I'd rate the stock a "Hold."