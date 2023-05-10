101cats/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

After focusing on high-yield stocks earlier this week, it's time to do the exact opposite: discuss a stock with a very low yield, yet high (dividend) growth potential.

Discussing low-yielding dividend stocks doesn't sit right with some people, as it has often resulted in angry comments and emails from people who believe a dividend stock can only be called a dividend stock once it pays a juicy yield (whatever the definition of that might be). While I would never make the case that a low dividend yield will allow people to retire early (at least not from income), it is a big part of the wealth generation process.

After all, stocks with lower yields tend to come with more growth, which allows investors to generate a (potentially) high total return on top of steady dividend growth. At some point, they can enjoy the elevated yield on cost or sell the investment and put the proceeds into a high-yield vehicle.

In this article, we'll discuss Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), one of my favorite dividend growth stocks in the healthcare sector. While its 0.8% yield isn't something to write home about, it has high and consistent dividend growth and a business model that supports long-term outperforming growth.

Since my January article, the stock has risen more than 15%, which means we'll discuss the stock again, especially because it keeps firing on all cylinders, both on the stock market and when it comes to its financials.

So, let's get to it!

What's Zoetis?

With a market cap of roughly $86 billion, Zoetis is the world's leading producer of medicine and vaccinations for both pets and livestock. The company was originally a part of Pfizer (PFE), which started to accelerate investments in livestock and agriculture-related areas in the 1950s. In 2013, ZTS was officially spun off from Pfizer, becoming a stand-alone company focusing on what it does best: veterinarian healthcare.

FINVIZ

As the overview below shows...

The company has more than 70 years of experience (Pfizer started research in the 1950s);

It has a global footprint of more than 100 markets.

64% of its revenue is from companion animals, a fast-growing market.

35% of its revenue comes from livestock, a segment that requires increasing care to withstand disrupting issues like the bird flu.

Zoetis Inc.

Furthermore, the company has 15 blockbuster drugs, roughly 300 product lines, and an approximately 30-year average market life of key brands, which means patent loss risks are limited.

On top of that, the company dominates veterinarian health markets, as it is the market leader in almost all key species, top three in all key product categories, and the number one leader in North America and LATAM, APAC growth markets.

Zoetis Inc.

On top of that, the company benefits from a number of secular trends.

The human-animal bond is improving. The company noted that Gen-Z and Millennials are accelerating pet adoption. Moreover, most will not reduce spending on their pets when faced with a 20% decrease in their budget. This is obviously good for the pets they take care of and one of the reasons why ZTS' business is anti-cyclical - at least to a large extent.

By 2050, the world will likely have two billion more people, resulting in higher protein demand. Given limited resources, animal health will be increasingly important. The recent bird flu is a good example of that. Poultry and egg prices soared at the worst possible moment.

Making Sense Of Its 0.8% Dividend Yield

If you're buying a 0.8% dividend yield, you better get high growth in return. That's the most important trade-off that matters.

High-yield investments often come with slow growth. The biggest part of the total return is generated by income.

Low-yielding investments often come with higher growth, which causes the biggest part of the total return to come from capital gains.

Vanguard

What this means is that investors need to avoid high-yield stocks with payout risks and low-yielding stocks with growth risks. Everything else is a recipe for subdued long-term total returns.

With that in mind, ZTS's growth rates are strong. Not only has the company grown its revenue by 8% in every single year that did not benefit from COVID (like 2021), but it has also outperformed market revenue growth in every single year going back to at least 2017.

Zoetis Inc.

Furthermore, it has come with a consistent expansion in margins. This includes 2022, which did not see a decline in margins after 2021 turned out to be a blockbuster year.

Zoetis Inc.

The company's 1Q23 earnings comments confirmed this trend.

The company expects a return to growth in US diagnostics for the year as it builds its Vetscan Imagyst AI platform and brings further innovative offerings to the space. Zoetis anticipates double-digit operational growth for its innovative companion animal portfolio and relatively flat operational growth in its livestock portfolio this year.

Furthermore, the company plans to expand its global reach with approvals in additional markets for new livestock vaccines like Protivity for beef and dairy calves and Lawsotek for swine. Additionally, it recently purchased a manufacturing site outside Atlanta, Georgia, which will be used as a new monoclonal antibody, vaccine, and pet care product operation to add capacity for expected growth.

Zoetis Inc.

Zoetis reiterated its full-year guidance for operational growth of 6% to 8% in revenue and 7% to 9% in adjusted net income, given the underlying strength of the pet care market.

The company also noted that the US vet practice trends are improving, with clinic visits up 2% in the quarter, clinic revenue growth up 11%, and average revenue per visit up 9%.

It also needs to be said that the company has a net leverage ratio of just 1.2x 2023E EBITDA and BBB credit rating.

Based on this context, the company's dividend is in a great spot.

Using the Seeking Alpha dividend scorecard, we see that ZTS scores high in the categories that matter most.

Seeking Alpha

The company scores high on dividend safety. This is the result of a payout ratio of less than 30% and its high margins, which are a part of the calculation.

The dividend growth score is A+, backed by an average annual dividend growth rate of 24.8% over the past five years. Over the past three years, that number remained roughly unchanged at 24.4%. On December 8, 2022, management announced a 15.4% hike.

The company scores low on its dividend yield. This makes sense, as the company's 0.8% yield is well below the sector median of 1.4%.

I would ignore the dividend consistency grade. The company has hiked its dividend every single year since 2013.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, as the chart above shows, the company's 0.8% yield is the highest it has been since 2016. This means that aggressive dividend growth has translated to high capital gains, which is confirmed by the chart below.

Data by YCharts

While we're backtesting here, the company's numbers and performance confirm that investors who settled for a low yield were compensated through outperforming capital gains.

I expect this to continue.

Valuation

ZTS isn't cheap. However, investors who waited for ZTS to become cheap probably didn't buy shares at any point over the past few years.

This is by no means an excuse to just ignore valuations. However, ZTS comes with high expected future growth. Even after 62% expected free cash flow growth in 2023, free cash flow is expected to grow by another 24% in 2024.

Leo Nelissen

Adding to that, the free cash flow yield is expected to rise to 3.0% in 2024, implying that dividend growth will likely remain aggressive.

The same goes for the EV/EBITDA multiple, which is now close to the 10-year median.

Data by YCharts

In this case, I continue to agree with the consensus price target - as boring as that may be. The current consensus target is $215, which implies a 16% upside potential.

On a long-term basis, I expect ZTS shares to return more than 12% per year.

The only reason why I'm not buying ZTS is because I already own a low-yield healthcare company, Danaher (DHR). I just made this healthcare supplier a top-4 position in my portfolio.

For those who are considering investing in ZTS, it would be wise to monitor the stock closely for any potential dips in the coming weeks or months.

Takeaway

The article discussed Zoetis, a leading producer of medicine and vaccinations for pets and livestock. Although Zoetis has a low dividend yield of 0.8%, it has strong and consistent dividend growth and a business model that supports long-term outperforming growth.

The company has 15 blockbuster drugs, roughly 300 product lines, and an approximately 30-year average market life of key brands, which means patent loss risks are limited. It dominates veterinarian health markets and benefits from the secular trend of improving human-animal bonds and increasing demand for animal health due to the growing population.

Despite its low dividend yield, Zoetis' growth rates are strong, and the company has outperformed market revenue growth in every single year going back to at least 2017, making it a favorite dividend growth stock in the healthcare sector.