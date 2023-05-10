Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Li Auto Inc. (LI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 10:57 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI), LAAOF
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Janet Chang - Director of Investor Relations

Xiang Li - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tie Li - Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

Donghui Ma - Executive Director and President

Yan Xie - Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Hsiao - Morgan Stanley

Bin Wang - Credit Suisse

Paul Gong - UBS

Ming Hsun Lee - Bank of America

Yuqian Ding - HSBC

Yingbo Xu - CITIC Securities

Xue Deng - CICC

Jiong Shao - Barclays

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Li Auto's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host Janet Chang, Investor Relations Director of Li Auto. Please go ahead, Janet.

Janet Chang

Thank you, operator. Good evening, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Li Auto's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The company's financial and operating results were published in the press release earlier today and are posted on the company's IR website.

On today's call, we have our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Xiang Li; and our CFO, Mr. Johnny Tie Li, to begin with prepared remarks. Our President, Mr. Donghui Ma and other senior executive management will join for the Q&A discussion.

Before I continue, please be reminded that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's actual results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in certain company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and

