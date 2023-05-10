Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The New York Times Company (NYT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 10:58 AM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)
The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Brown - Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Meredith Kopit Levien - President and Chief Executive Officer

Roland Caputo - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Arthur - Huber Research

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan

Vasily Karasyov - Cannonball Research

Kannan Venkateshwar - Barclays Capital

Thomas Yeh - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to The New York Times Company’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

Please also note, today’s event is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the floor over to conference over Mike Brown, Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead.

Mike Brown

Thank you, and welcome to The New York Times Company's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today, we have Meredith Kopit Levien, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Roland Caputo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may change over time.

Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described in the company's 2022 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. In addition, our presentation will include non-GAAP financial measures, and we have provided reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings press release, which is available on our website at investors.nytco.com. And finally, please note that a copy of the prepared remarks from this morning's call will be posted to our investor website shortly after we conclude.

