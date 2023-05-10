Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Inflation Trends Are Acknowledging The Fed Is In A Tough Spot

May 10, 2023 11:35 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, DJI, SPX, NDX, COMP.IND, INDU
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.03K Followers

Summary

  • This morning's inflation report met market expectations, which many investors cheered.
  • Inflation is steadily declining, but painfully slow.
  • The Fed is in a "race to the bottom" with another deflationary force.

Inflation, prices rise concept. Groceries bags and red arrows representing the increase in the cost of living. Digital 3D rendering.

hernan4429

Earlier this morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the consumer price index aka CPI for the month of April. The index is the most popular measure of inflation in the economy. The consumer price index rose 5% year-over-year for all

April 2023 CPI Summary

Bureau of Labor Statistics

36 Month CPI History

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Housing CPI

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Services CPI

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Rent CPI

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Durables CPI

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Nondurables CPI

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Energy CPI

Bureau of Labor Statistics

CPI Month to Month History

Bureau of Labor Statistics

CPI Implied Rates

Bureau of Labor Statistics, Annualizing Month to Month Data

Change in bank deposits

Federal Reserve, Asset and Liabilities of Commercial Banks

Change in Loan Growth

Federal Reserve, Asset and Liabilities of Commercial Banks

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.03K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.