Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 11:33 AM ETAadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.07K Followers

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marcy Graham - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Neil Desai - Founder and Executive Chairman

Scott Giacobello - Interim Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chief Financial Officer

Loretta Itri - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Roger Song - Jefferies LLC

Joseph Catanzaro - Piper Sandler

Boris Peaker - Cowen and Company

Ahu Demir - Ladenburg Thalmann & Company

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Aadi Bioscience First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that. As a reminder, this call may be recorded.

Now I'll turn the call over to Marcy Graham, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Aadi Bioscience. Ms. Graham, please go ahead.

Marcy Graham

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Aadi Bioscience conference call to provide an operational update and review results for the first quarter 2023. Joining me on the call today is Scott Giacobello, our CFO and Interim President and CEO who will provide an overview of financial and operational activity during the period, including an update on our continued commercial progress, followed by our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Loretta Itri, who will provide an update on our PRECISION 1 study and clinical developments and plans for 2023. We will open the line for questions at the end of the call following closing comments.

A quick reminder that statements made on the call today will include forward-looking statements. Actual events or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements as a result of various risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those set

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.