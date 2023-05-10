Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 11:44 AM ETTaboola.com Ltd. (TBLA), TBLAW
Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Hoss - Investor Relations

Adam Singolda - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Walker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

James Kopelman - TD Cowen

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Laura Martin - Needham

Stephen Jue - Credit Susie

Sergio Segura - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Taboola Quarter One 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rick Hoss, Head of Investor Relations of Taboola. Please go ahead.

Richard Hoss

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. And welcome to Taboola's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm here with Adam Singolda, our Founder and CEO; and Steve Walker, our CFO. We issued our earnings materials today before the market and they are available in the Investors section of our website.

Now, I'll quickly cover the Safe Harbor. Certain statements today, including our expectations for future periods are forward-looking statements. They are not facts and are subject to material risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings. These statements are based on currently available information and we undertake no duty to update them, except as required by law.

Today's discussion is also subject to the forward-looking statement limitations in the earnings press release. Future events could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated.

During this call, we will use terms defined in the earnings release and refer to non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and reconciliations to GAAP, please refer to the non-GAAP tables

