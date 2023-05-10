Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVR Partners: Don't Miss The Forest (Industry) For The Trees (Dividend)

May 10, 2023 12:44 PM ETCVR Partners, LP (UAN)AVD, BIOX, CF, CTVA, FMC, ICL, IPI, MOS, NTR, NTR:CA, SMG, SQM
The Fortune Teller profile picture
The Fortune Teller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Essentially, "Fertilizers and Agricultural Chemicals" is a solid, reliable, and sustainable industry. Everybody needs to eat, food must be grown, and fertilizers are to be used.
  • Nevertheless, supply-chain disruptions that were caused (first) by the pandemic and (then) the Russia-Ukraine war have completely distorted this industry's normal trends.
  • CVR Partners, LP has been the industry's "poster child" when it comes to excess returns and paying money back to unit-holders. However, this long-lasting honeymoon has come to an end.
  • We believe that UAN is holding up high solely thanks to the upcoming fat distribution. Once we pass the ex-date, we fear that the unit price may catch up with the recent performance of UAN's peer group.
Tractor working in field of wheat

CactuSoup

UAN 1Q/2023 Earnings

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) is a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (“UAN”) solution fertilizer products.

Highlights from the 1Q/2023 earnings press release:

  • Net income of $101.87M, or $9.64 per common unit, compared to $93.66M, or $8.78 per common unit last
Fertilizer Prices "Well Below Year-Ago Levels" - Farm Policy News

AMIS Market Monitor No. 108 May 2023.

Massive might be an understatement to describe year/year decline in New York Fed ⁩ Global Supply Chain Pressure Index … rate of change over past year (orange) is deeply negative and unlike anything seen before

Bloomberg

We wouldn't go as far as saying that UAN deserves to trade at the 2021's low ($14.70) but it certainly deserves to trade below the 2021's high ($87.34).

Y-Charts

based on the down-trending channel over the past few months, it looks as if ~$109, where the 200-DMA is, represents a resistance and low 80s-high 70s is where the support might be.

Y-Charts

Looking back three years, UAN is trading ~41.5% off-high, right at the middle of the fertilizer pack.

Y-Charts

when looking at the total return of UAN and its peer group over these past three years - it certainly feels like UAN is on a league of its own.

Y-Charts

Past month: Not only is UAN the only name which is up, but it's outperforming the per group average return by ~26%.

Y-Charts

YTD: UAN is one of only two names that are up this year, a period that has seen most names in the industry losing 10%+ of their value.

Y-Charts

Since 1/1/2022: UAN is the top performer, and although it's not the only name that gained - the average return of the industry is negative, in complete contrast to UAN's >60% total return.

Y-Charts

based on its ridiculously-low trailing multiple, UAN does seem to be one of, if not the most attractively-priced fertilizer stocks out there.

Y-Charts

Based on its forward multiple, UAN is about to see its title changing from 'the most attractive' (over the past 12 months) to 'the least attractive' (over the next 12 months).

Y-Charts

when measuring UAN based on a forward EV/EBITDA ratio. Based on this measurement, UAN is the most expensive name among its peer group.

Y-Charts

UAN has done a phenomenal job in making its unitholders happy in recent weeks, months, and years.

Y-Charts

Y-Charts

No other fertilizer stock has been offering a dividend yield anywhere near the one offered by UAN - and that trailing 21.9% you see below is before the last (already) announced distribution is being taken into consideration.

Y-Charts

CVR Partners (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/UAN' title='CVR Partners, LP'>UAN</a>) Distribution History

Author

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SINGLE OPPOTUNITIES PORTFOLIO ("SOP") either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

