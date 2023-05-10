Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Axon Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates, Announces Inclusion Into S&P 500

May 10, 2023 12:53 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)1 Comment
Renato Neves profile picture
Renato Neves
61 Followers

Summary

  • Axon's Q1 2023 earnings report shows strong revenue growth.
  • Revenue only represents 3% of Axon's TAM, with revenue growing at a CAGR of 27% per year since 2013.
  • Axon's recent inclusion in the S&P 500 may bring increased attention from investors.
  • The stock's current valuation may give some investors pause, and it may be wise to start with a small position to keep the company on your radar.

March Against Trump"s Immigration Policies Takes Place In Los Angeles

David McNew

Business Overview

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is a leading technology company that specializes in personal protection and law enforcement. While the company is primarily known for its Taser devices, Axon's biggest commercial opportunities lie in digital evidence management, real-time operations, and body

Axon Evolving public safety ecosystem / Portfolio Evolution

Portfolio Evolution (Axon)

Axon Strong customer franchise with compelling net revenue retention

Axon Customers (Axon)

Axon Total Addressable Market

Total Addressable Market (Axon)

Axon Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities (Axon)

Axon Recurring Subscription Bundles

Recurring Subscription Bundles (Axon)

This article was written by

Renato Neves profile picture
Renato Neves
61 Followers
I hold a master's degree in Financial Analysis and a degree in Management. My passion for finance and investing drives me to continually learn and improve my skills. Currently, I am studying for the CFA Level II exam and enjoy writing equity research articles to enhance my understanding and share my insights with others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXON, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions before making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.