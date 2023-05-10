David McNew

Business Overview

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is a leading technology company that specializes in personal protection and law enforcement. While the company is primarily known for its Taser devices, Axon's biggest commercial opportunities lie in digital evidence management, real-time operations, and body cameras. Law enforcement agencies, defence attorneys, and prosecutors are increasingly adopting integrated software/hardware bundles to improve their daily workflows, and Axon has capitalized on this trend by creating a network of cloud software and hardware solutions, including Axon Fleet, Axon Records, Axon Dispatch, and Axon Justice.

Portfolio Evolution (Axon)

Axon has created a strong competitive advantage with its moat, which includes strong switching costs and a powerful product ecosystem effect. This is similar to Apple's (AAPL) approach, where users purchase an iPhone and then use various other Apple products, such as the App Store, Apple Pay, iTunes, and Macs, to fully utilize the Apple ecosystem. Similarly, with Axon, even the Taser device requires cartridges, which create a razor and blade component.

With all these "add-ons", the business model is shifting to fully recurring revenue. A mix of one-time sales through hardware and recurring revenue stream with Cloud software subscriptions.

Furthermore, Axon's devices are all cloud-connected, allowing for improved inventory management and over-the-air updates. The cameras also connect with the database to help agencies manage evidence and records. With high switching costs, it becomes expensive for agencies to switch to a new provider, making Axon's advantage even more significant.

Furthermore, CEO Rick Smith plans to:

Once our cameras can talk over wireless networks, they've become something more like an Alexa on your chest as opposed to just a camera you wear to record, and that would open up a whole host of really interesting services."

The moat is further reinforced through the network effect, where each new user benefits from existing users, and vice versa. The Axon Network makes it easy to collaborate and share information, so as Axon grows its customer base, other police departments, first responders, public defenders, and prosecutors are enticed to join Axon's Network as well. Additionally, more data means better AI, and as Axon's network grows, there is more information available to feed and improve their AI algorithms.

Axon Customers (Axon)

Although Axon is a global company, it primarily generates most of its sales from the US, where it focuses on state and local law enforcement agencies. However, the company has also expanded to federal agencies, other departments, justice and court systems, corrections, fire departments, and EMS. In 2021, Axon shifted to a new consumer focus, significantly expanding its addressable market. Still, the company remains primarily focused on the law enforcement market, with a relationship with 17,000 of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the US. Clearly, I think it's the market leader here with pretty impressive numbers. Axon is increasingly tapping into the consumer and private enterprise market.

Total Addressable Market (Axon)

The company expects the global body-worn camera market to reach $10 billion. But body cameras are just the gateway to Axon's software. And it's the software that will generate the recurring revenue at high gross margins that will drive the company's growth. And the software market is expected to reach $22 billion.

But it's important to note that Axon's products have applications outside of law enforcement. Connected cameras and digital evidence management systems are being used in pharmaceuticals, construction, delivery, and by first responders like firefighters and EMTs. For this reason, Axon estimates its own total addressable market at ~$50 billion.

This figure ($50 billion) is much higher than Axon's previous estimate of $8.4 billion in Q4 2019. The increase reflects both Axon's expanding suite of products and the adaptation of those products to new fields.

Growth Opportunities (Axon)

Leadership

Rick Smith, the founder and CEO of Axon, is on a mission to revolutionize law enforcement and protect lives by making traditional firearms obsolete. He started the company 30 years ago after two of his friends died from gunshots in a road rage incident. Since then, he has played an instrumental role in driving his business toward fulfilling its ultimate mission.

With a relentless focus on innovation and technology, Smith has propelled Axon beyond its initial success with Taser stun guns and into new frontiers, including the use of body and vehicle-mounted cameras for collecting evidence against criminal suspects and the creation of the Evidence.com digital management platform.

Smith's 4% stake in Axon, worth several hundred million dollars, underscores his personal investment in the company's success. As a result, I believe we can expect Smith to continue to lead Axon into the future, driving innovative solutions that make law enforcement safer and more effective.

Financials

Axon just reported Q1 2023 earnings and the company's balance sheet is in good shape. With about $1 billion in cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term investments, Axon is well-positioned to continue investing in its future growth. Despite an almost doubled YoY inventory, the asset side of the balance sheet looks healthy, with long-term investments worth about $90 million. Furthermore, the long-term debt worth $675 million is well-covered by cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term investments.

Then looking at the liability side, again, nothing stands out in terms of being particularly alarming on the liability side of the balance sheet. Let's take a look at the income statement.

Turning to the income statement, Axon's Q1 2023 income statement demonstrates impressive growth across all product categories. Total revenue grew 34% YoY to $343 million, driven by strong growth in both product sales and cloud business sales. Product sales increased 25% YoY to almost $220 million, while cloud business sales jumped an impressive 54% YoY to $124 million. The gross margin slightly contracted but remained healthy at just under 60%. It is worth noting that Axon is managing its costs efficiently, as operating expenses grew at the same pace as revenue.

Looking ahead, Axon's management is optimistic about the company's future prospects and raised its guidance. The guidance suggests that Axon expects revenue to grow another 22% in 2023, reaching at least $1.44 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is targeted at $288 million which is in line with Wall Street's expectations. This indicates that Axon's growth momentum is likely to continue, and the company is well-positioned to capitalize on its innovative technology and expanding addressable market.

Valuation

Since 2013, Axon has grown revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 27% per year. But there are important trends emerging within this growth. (1) Revenue growth has accelerated YoY in the last four years. (2) This acceleration has been driven by both segments of the business: Taser and Software/Sensors. (3) Services sales are growing faster than product sales. Currently, accounts for 36% of total sales, where the higher margin comes from. And (4) the net retention rate remained at 121%, indicating that existing customers are still spending more.

Recurring Subscription Bundles (Axon)

But despite Axon's accelerating revenue growth in Q1 2023, operating expenses increased by 35%. And this is nothing new; while revenue has grown at a CAGR of 27% per year since 2013, operating expenses have grown at a CAGR of 29% annually. As a result, Axon's P/E ratio rose to astronomical highs, then became nonsensical as earnings turned into losses. And while this looks alarming on the surface, I believe many investors are missing something here.

Unlike many high-growth companies, Axon has a history of profitably - they posted profits every year between 2012 and 2019. I think Axon has proven that it can be profitable, right now, if management decided it was prudent. All they would need to do is scale back operating expenses. And they did do that in 2022. Axon reduced Sales, general and administrative costs from $515 million to $402 million, thus TTM net income improved to $147 million (or $2.07 per share). This gives a P/E ratio of 109x - still very high, but considering Axon's ~27% annualized revenue growth since 2014, gross margin expansion driven by increasing SaaS revenue, and the enormous market opportunity ahead, give some perspective to consider. Also, it is worth to note the company is not looking to maximize earnings yet, therefore the P/E is not the best ratio to look at.

If I consider the price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio, which measures how much investors are willing to pay for a company relative to its current earnings, which reflects investors' expectations of future earnings growth, it is trading at 8x if we consider a projected growth in earnings of 15%.

Risks

Another area of concern for Axon is the competitive landscape. While the company has established a strong position in the market, it faces competition from other players, such as Motorola, which may impact its pricing power. Additionally, working with government agencies, particularly those with constrained budgets, may also limit the company's ability to charge premium prices.

One of the biggest concerns with Axon lies in ethical issues, particularly around the use of AI. While the company has pledged not to use AI for facial recognition until there is definitive proof that it will not be biased, ethical concerns around AI are likely to persist. As Axon continues to develop new technologies and products, it will need to ensure that it takes a responsible and ethical approach to its use.

Finally, there is a legal risk associated with Axon's acquisition of Vievu and the subsequent lawsuit with the FTC. While the company secured a unanimous US Supreme Court victory allowing its constitutional challenges to the FTC's structure and existence to proceed in federal court, there is still uncertainty around the FTC's reaction.

Investment Thesis

As an investor, I see Axon as a leading provider of Tasers, connected cameras, and various cloud-based software solutions designed to promote law enforcement transparency, accountability, and efficiency. I believe that with the increasing demand for police reform and the need for law enforcement agencies to use budgets more efficiently, Axon is well-positioned to capture value.

Furthermore, with the recent inclusion of Axon in the S&P 500, this presents an opportunity for investors who can only invest in S&P 500 companies to look at Axon for the first time. This might create demand to drive the stock even further.

My investment thesis on Axon can be summarized in three points. First, Axon's network of connected cameras and software is larger than any of its competitors, giving the company a cost advantage. Second, Axon's total addressable market has expanded to approximately $50 billion due to product innovation and adaptation to new markets. Revenue over the trailing twelve months of $1.3 billion, currently represents only 3% of Axon's TAM, leaving enormous room for future growth. Lastly, Axon's business is growing rapidly, with revenue growing at 27% per year since 2013, and recent quarters have seen accelerated revenue growth, expanded gross margins, and a net revenue retention rate above 120%.

While I am a shareholder in Axon, I am not adding to my position right now. I do believe that buying a small position in a company of interest can be a good approach to keep it on one's radar. However, I think that the current valuation of the stock is a bit pricey, and I would not recommend building a huge position in Axon at this time. Nonetheless, I like the market opportunity, the company's competitive position, and the execution of its financial opportunities.