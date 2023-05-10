marchmeena29

Investment Thesis

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is perhaps one of the most, if not the most talked about commercial REIT at the moment. That may come as no surprise, since it currently pays an annual dividend of $1.16, or 13.83% at $8.39 per share.

That may also be why it is so well received by other analysts at Seeking Alpha, who in recent history have mostly given "Buy" and "Strong Buy" ratings to the REIT, with a rating of 3.91 out of 5. And despite the stock's drop from a high of more than $21 to a low $7.10 a few weeks ago, most seem keen to maintain a bullish stance on the stock. This article discusses why we prefer to stay away from MPW, and our contrarian attitude toward other investors who are enthusiastic about the stock and its 13.54% dividend.

We are quite skeptical of the high yield and currently put the company as a "Sell" due to macroeconomic issues, liquidity risks, aggressive accounting and concentration risk/profitability. In our opinion, this 13.54% return is anything but "risk-free." As Warren Buffett put it:

"Reaching for yield is stupid. But it is very human." (CNBC)

The Macroeconomics

The first factor we consider when valuing MPW is the current macroeconomic environment, which has become more complicated in recent history, to say the least.

For most of Medical Properties Trust's corporate history, they have experienced low interest rates/negative real interest rates since 2000. If we look at the 2-year real yield, or the expected return for investors on a 2-year maturity adjusted for inflation, it has been negative for the past 15 years. Currently, real returns hover around 2%, and could rise further if inflation falls further or interest rates move higher. If inflation returns to the 2% target and interest rates are at 5.25%, then real returns would be 3.25%, equivalent to the levels of the 1980s and 1990s. Even though we think interest rates will fall somewhere next year, there is always a risk that interest rates will remain high for the next few years.

For the past 15 years, REITs have been primarily an attractive inflation hedge, or a means of earning a decent return, as bonds were producing negative real yields. In fact, REITs during this period could be considered synthetic yields in the form of dividend payments, as bonds yielded close to 0%. Investors should remember that bonds are still a competing asset class for real estate.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

We also see MPW's dividend yield as the only reason it has been analyzed and described, because many see it as a "risk-free" synthetic bond yield. We will also examine why the dividend yield may not be as risk-free as MPW management claims, and why it may be reduced if property valuations come under pressure from rising interest rates. And if the dividend is cut, which is arguably the only reason some investors bought MPW, things could get ugly.

Even the Federal Reserve signaled serious concerns about real estate valuations in its financial stability report last week:

Real estate valuations remained very elevated even though activity weakened. Both house prices and commercial property prices have shown recent declines. Valuations in the commercial segment also remained near historical highs even though price declines have been widespread. In addition, fundamentals have weakened, particularly for the office segment. (Fed Financial Stability Report)

Cap rates also rose only slightly, despite the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to levels not seen since 2000 and 2008. But more on MPW's cap rate later.

Capitalization rates at the time of property purchase, which measure the annual income of commercial properties relative to their prices, have turned up modestly from their historically low levels. (Fed Financial Stability Report)

Fed Board Of Governors (Financial Stability Report)

As some readers may know, a storm is currently brewing in the commercial real estate market, in which MPW operates. Fortunately for MPW, most of the stress is coming primarily from the office market, rather than the health care market. Still, broad stress in this market can also affect the willingness of banks and lenders to extend credit at favorable rates, or to extend credit at all in the commercial real estate market.

It also does not make it any easier that much of the credit extended to commercial real estate, such as CMBS, was through small and regional banks that have been under tremendous pressure in recent weeks.

Bloomberg/ MSCI

For the $20 trillion industry, YTD CMBS issuance is at an all-time low compared to recent years. Of the $4.5 trillion in outstanding debt, an average of about $500 billion is due each year for the next five years. This is playing out while banks are also significantly tightening credit standards, raising the question of whether refinancing will be as easy as MPW management makes it seem.

Bloomberg/ Federal Reserve

In general, in terms of macroeconomic conditions, if we look at the spread between the yield on a 10-year maturity and that on a 3-month maturity, it screams that there is some pain ahead for the economy. It is currently more inverted than in 2000, 2008 and 1989, when the economy and the (commercial) real estate market experienced severe pain, which has not been seen too much, again referring to the Federal Reserve's financial stability report.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

The Bond Market Is Usually Right

To build further on yields, there is a saying that goes, "the bond market is always right." An oft-cited reason why MPW is trading at distressed levels is purely because of short sellers. That may be a valid reason, as short interest is currently approaching 20%.

But what does the bond market say? In short, the bond market is also quite pessimistic about MPW's prospects. Most of its outstanding publicly traded debt is trading at 9-10%, or well above the issue price and even above ROIC, which we define as EBITDA/gross total assets and estimate to be around 6%. Take for example this bond maturing in 2029 with a coupon rate of 4.625%. The yield went from about 3% in mid-2021 to currently 9.97%.

The bond price went from over $100 to $75.65 now, and even nearly dropped to $70.

FINRA/ Morningstar

If investors believe that the company is in good financial health, and capable of holding on just through 2029 without defaulting, they could enjoy a "risk-free" 10% return on the bonds, which we believe is even a much higher return than what we expect from the S&P 500 through to 2030.

This raises the question in our mind why investors would even risk buying the equity in MPW, for a few hundred basis points more, and be at the risk of losing everything. Securities Analysis 101 tells us that bondholders and holders of senior securities get paid first, and the holders of common stock usually grasp at straws. It also leaves us wondering why bondholders price in such dire conditions, and are only willing to buy the bonds at a yield of nearly 10%. S&P also recently downgraded their debt from BB+ to BB on "Tenant Pressure", pushing it even further into junk bond territory.

There is also the question of at what rate MPW will have to refinance its debt when the market is currently demanding nearly 10% yield. Since MPW's bonds are currently rated BB, let's take a look at how interest rates have been in the past.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

The current average yield on BB bonds is about 6.77%, which is much lower than MPW bonds that currently yield 9-10%. But in the past, when the Fed Funds rate was at the current level of 5.25%, BB bond yields were closer to 7-8%. That means there could be room for MPW's current yields, which are close to 10%, to rise even more.

But even in general, if we look at MPW's $10.49BN debt and compare it to its $97.65M in interest expense, the company is currently paying only 3.74% on the debt it currently has secured. If MPW has to secure debt in excess of 9% or fails to raise capital at all through either debt or equity markets, there could be serious consequences, which we will come back to in a moment.

MPW IR

Mark To Market & Equity

A term many investors have become familiar with in the recent banking crisis, like hold-to-maturity, is the term "mark to market." MPW currently has $19.65BN in assets and $11.21BN in liabilities, meaning the company has $8.44BN in equity. That means the REIT would be fairly cheap on paper, as opposed to its mere $5.03BN market cap.

The question remains, however, how much this equity would actually be worth when it is actually sold rather than the value at which it was purchased or is currently marked down. That goes back to the idea that cap rates are likely to go up, and MPW having had a golden decade and a half of almost only declines in cap rates. And as mentioned earlier, if MPW were ever to go under if they could not get financing, the bondholders will be paid first. How much of this $8.44BN equity/ remainco actually remains for shareholders is questionable.

We also believe that if more assets have to be sold to get attractive financing, high quality assets will likely be sold first, leaving shareholders with a worse remainco.

TIKR Terminal

Leverage & True Profitability

As for MPW's profitability and long-term value creation for shareholders, we are not convinced either. Operating figures are also quite difficult to evaluate, given the large volume of shares issued and debt raised to acquire assets.

But if we look per share, specifically cash flow per share and tangible book value per share, they have remained fairly flat since inception, unlike other REITs that have increased cash flow per share, book value per share or both.

TIKR Terminal

Metrics like EBITDA, FFO/AFFO and asset base have grown dramatically, but obviously as a function of equity and debt/leverage increases.

TIKR Terminal

As for actual profitability, it is also worrisome and difficult to determine how profitable MPW would be at the end of the day, as it has on several occasions extended credit to its own tenants, such as Steward, which, according to the latest available annual report, burned cash and was in arguably poor financial condition.

There are other questionable accounting practices we would like to point out, such as the straight-line rent, which actually favors long-term leases because it makes the company seem more profitable in the short term. In reality, this would not be a problem, but in MPW's case, we think this measure could be misleading, as Steward was repeatedly cited as being in poor financial health by vendors or as of the latest available financial report. We believe that these leases will not be realized until the end of the lease term and therefore the straight-line rent is somewhat ambiguous.

We also wonder why MPW also takes into account CapEx/Property Expenses despite being a NNN REIT. According to Investopedia, a triple-net lease is:

A triple net lease (triple-net or NNN) is a lease agreement on a property whereby the tenant or lessee promises to pay all the expenses of the property, including real estate taxes, building insurance, and maintenance.

The Largest Risk

The biggest risk we see in MPW is concentration risk: Steward accounts for 30% of revenues and generally has a dangerously concentrated portfolio. Steward and Prospect together account for more than 40% of revenue and 50% of what we see as FCF.

Therefore, we conducted a sensitivity analysis to see how rent reductions or higher cap rates would, in our view, affect the company's gross asset value, LTV ratio and share price. Since MPW has loaned money to its own tenants, and uses metrics such as straight-line rent, we resort to Cash EBITDA rather than NOI, as we believe this reflects MPW's true profitability. We obtain this measure by taking MPW's cash flow from operations and adding back tax and interest expense. On an LTM basis, this yields a cash EBITDA of $1,154M.

TIKR Terminal

In the table below, we have calculated what we believe would be the fair value of MPW's assets, or Gross Asset Value at various levels of Cash EBITDA and Cap Rates. At current Cash EBITDA and cap rates, we believe MPW is still in the safe zone.

However, if MPW has to refinance at higher rates, or if the rents of one of their largest tenants are reduced, things could get very ugly, very quickly. Given MPW's current government bond yields are approaching 10%, and their WACD is presumably somewhere around 8-10% an appropriate cap rate might be higher than their current bond yield. Even if rents were reduced, it wouldn't even take a high cap rate to give the gross asset value a decent haircut.

Author's Visuals

If MPW's largest tenants, which are highly concentrated, were to receive a $300 million haircut because of their perceived strained financial situation, we believe this could have drastic consequences. We also believe this is the reason for both the distressed price of MPW's common stock and the very high 10% yield at which outstanding debt is currently trading.

It is also our opinion that the leverage MPW itself quotes is a bit misleading, or could change quickly if cap rates were to rise or rent reductions were made. MPW looks at its leverage by comparing its outstanding debt to its outstanding assets, which gives it a leverage of 50.3%. But this also goes back to asking what the properties would actually be worth if cap rates went up or rent reductions come into the picture.

When we see how higher cap rates or rent reductions might affect MPW's Loan-To-Value (LTV) ratio, we believe there is little room for error. As a rule of thumb, LTV ratios should be <80%, with 90-95% being unacceptable, according to Investopedia. The black box shows where we think cash EBITDA and Cap Rates are headed.

Author's Visuals

For greater clarity, if we take the gross asset value and subtract from that the $10.44 billion in outstanding debt, we get a picture of what we think the equity is still worth at various capitalization ratios and rent reductions. If the stock were trading at 1x actual value, green would mean up, yellow down and red would indicate that we think the equity would be worth either 0 or become negative.

Author's Visuals

And if we take this equity value, and value MPW at 1x book value/asset value at those given Cap Rates and Cash EBITDA rates, we can also see what impact we think that would have on the share price.

As we see it, the current dividend/share price would be somewhat sustainable if MPW were able to continue to refinance at the historically low cap rates of 6-7% that we've seen, and because they wouldn't have to reduce rents if Steward and other tenants were in good financial shape. But that's a big "if."

Author's Visuals

Which brings us to the main reason why we leave Medical Properties on the sidelines. We do not know the recent financial health of its largest tenants, which are reportedly in distress. Steward's latest 2020 financials showed an operating income of -$439M.

We consider the only available metric, covering 2.6x EBITDARM, insufficient to derive meaningful information about Steward's long-term viability to meet their obligations. Steward has missed payments on several occasions and has been sued in court several times for doing so. Other red flags have been raised as well in a recent CBS News report about Steward. Recent court cases have also revealed that Steward itself does not deny having extreme financial problems.

Steward does not dispute that its Applications included a showing of "extreme" financial hardship. (STEWARD HEALTH v. TENET BUSINESS SERVICES CORPORATION, Delaware Court Of Chancery)

Hedgeye also previously disclosed documents from the same case filed on April 24, 2023 in the Court Of Chancery Delaware, allegedly referring to Steward as being in a "dire financial condition." It also begs the question why MPW is hesitant to release Steward's latest annual reports, when we believe it would be to its advantage to prove that Steward is financially sound.

We might also point to the Put/Call ratio, which is off the charts in June/July, indicating that certain players are betting on serious negative moves in the share price.

Fintel

Insiders & Ownership

Finally, we are also not a fan of the way ownership is structured and insider transactions. Speaking of ownership, the REIT is mostly owned by passive funds and public/individual investors.

Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street make up a large part of the institutional investors, along with the public shareholders who are mostly private shareholders. There is very little "smart money" that owns MPW, such as hedge funds or active funds that are seeking this incredible 13.83% yield. Insiders have also been reluctant to buy the stock, despite it having a dividend yield of 16.34% at one point when the stock was trading at $7.10. Those yields would come close to the 19.8% return Berkshire Hathaway has averaged over the past 58 years.

And according to management, it would be fairly "risk-free," as they say the dividend is safe and sound. This contrasts with our view, in which the dividend could well be at risk if MPW has to refinance at higher rates, or if rent cuts are made.

Seeking Alpha

Insiders have not been shy about selling in the past either: the CEO has sold about $70 million worth of shares in recent history. Currently, insiders and individuals make up only about 1.6% of the shareholder base, and there have never been significant insider purchases compared to consistent insider sales.

As mentioned earlier, despite the assumed risk-free return of 16.34% at one time, none of the insiders have stepped up to buy shares on the open market and cast their vote of confidence. Over the last few years, insiders have sold tens of millions of dollars worth of shares.

OpenInsider

Despite the fact that MPW's stock price is close to 2007 levels, and a large portion of shareholders have lost money on their purchases in recent years, share-based compensation has still increased from just a few million dollars to $50 million last year. In other words, despite shareholders losing money, management seems to be coming out on top.

The Bottom Line

There is much praise for Medical Properties Trust, with many analysts and investors taking its 13.83% yield as a guarantee. We, on the other hand, shy away from "reaching for yield," and believe that the dividend, along with equity, could certainly be at risk. We currently see too many red flags.

The bond market also seems to be factoring in significant risk for the future, even giving bondholders a yield of nearly 10%, which is significantly higher than the average yield on BB-rated bonds, reflecting distrust in MPW's ability to continue current operations and maintain its excellent yield. We believe that the 13.83% return is more a reflection of the risk involved in investing in MPW, rather than a mere result of the action of short sellers.

Above all, this article reiterates our belief that this 13.83% yield is not "risk-free," that it could go down and that the shares could go lower if the rent of any of the tenants is reduced or if MPW has to refinance at a higher cost. With a huge amount of moving parts and uncertainty, we would neither buy the stock or go short the credit/ equity. In short, we are staying at arm's length and not reaching for yield.