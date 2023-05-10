Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: Warren Buffett Doesn't Reach For Yield, Neither Should You

May 10, 2023 12:59 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)7 Comments
Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • We argue that there are too many red flags in MPW's story and cite certain risks why investors are better off steering clear and not reaching for the 13.83% yield.
  • There are scenarios where we see that both dividend yield cut and equity value compression could be the result.
  • Certain accounting practices in our view understate MPW's true leverage and profitability, such as straight-line rent accounting.
  • Other risks, such as macroeconomic risks, refinancing risks and tenant concentration risks, make us doubt MPW's future prospects.

Concept idea of FED, federal reserve system is the central banking system of the united states of america and change interest rates. Percentage icon and arrow symbol on wooden cube

marchmeena29

Investment Thesis

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is perhaps one of the most, if not the most talked about commercial REIT at the moment. That may come as no surprise, since it currently pays an annual dividend of $1.16

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
2.82K Followers
Long-term, Equity & Macro Research. Providing independent research with a unique perspective on publicly traded equities and other securities. Our thesis is short: if we can find exorbitant value in it, with an ample margin of safety, it becomes part of our portfolio. Wright's Research prefers a fundamentally driven investment model based on rational thinking and quantitative measures, also incorporating the fast pace of innovation by considering factors such as cost declines and adoption rates, to provide exposure to growth and innovation at a fair price. We adopt a bottom-up strategy and consider changes in the macroeconomic environment in our investment strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

