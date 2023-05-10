Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
As The Three Wave Theory Hits Nvidia Bullseye, Is Melt-Up Just Beginning?

May 10, 2023 1:12 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)1 Comment
Summary

  • An initial wave pattern of $187-$276 for Nvidia Corporation I outlined with Seeking Alpha has now completed.
  • All eyes now switch to where the next bearish rejection will come with AI regulation or competition seemingly the only possible threat to this bullish melt-up.
  • Looking to the charts, we will see if can we predict the confines of the "second" third wave and in the words of a famous wave theory practitioner, I know what this market is trying to do, just exactly how it will do it I'm not sure.

Human Vs Robot

imaginima

And so it is, the man that pre-warned us about the impending pros and cons of AI on the now infamous Joe Rogan podcast, Tesla, Inc. CEO Elon Musk, says that normally regulation comes after something catastrophic happens, and in this case it may be

Nvidia monthly pattern

Nvidia monthly chart (Nvidia )

Justin Ward is known for his precision in predicting future prices for major equities - Indices and commodities.2023 CALLS:Nvidia $187-$267. Nvidia achieved $267 in April 2023.Meta $124-$240 Meta achieved $240 in April 2023.Netflix$330-$500 outstanding.Apple$157-$190 outstanding.Microsoft$263-$314 outstanding.Taking a role with a securities firm in London in 2007 Justin has since developed his own interpretation of how financial markets move between price points by devising the Three Wave Theory. An interpretation he documents in his book "The Ward Three Wave Theory. He believes he is the only person to ever publish how you can gauge an exact future price of a financial market by reading candles of buying and selling using evidence of previously printed waves.He claims that his theory garners the highest probability available from a chart that a financial market will go between two price points and has written for publications in Europe and the US as well as speaking on his theory.If you would like to contact Justin you can do so through Seeking Alpha or LinkedIn.Linkedin/JustinWardYou can find the link to the book below.https://www.barnesandnoble.com › t...The Ward Three Wave Theory by Justin Ward | NOOK Book (eBook)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

