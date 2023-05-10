Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
B2Gold: A Good Bet At A Reasonable Price

May 10, 2023 12:45 PM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG), BTO:CAGDX1 Comment
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • B2Gold Corp. announced consolidated gold revenues of $473.56 million in the first quarter of 2023, up from $365.58 million in the year-ago period and down 20% sequentially.
  • B2Gold posted a solid gold production of 266,856 Au ounces (including 16,137 Au ounces for its interests in Calibre Mine) in the first quarter of 2023.
  • I recommend buying B2Gold Corp. between $4 and $3.85, with possible lower support at $3.75.
Gold nuggets against black background

Moussa81

Part I - Introduction

Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) released its first-quarter 2023 results on May 9, 2023.

Note: I have followed BTG quarterly since July 2019. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published

Map

BTG Map Assets Presentation May (BTG Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

BTG Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $473.56 million in the first quarter of 2023, up from $365.58 million in the year-ago period and down 20% sequentially (see table above for details and history).

The company sold its gold at a record of $1,901 per ounce this quarter.

Chart

BTG Quarterly Gold Price History (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

B2Gold has a solid financial position and liquidity. As shown in the chart above, the company has a long-term debt (including current) of $49.31 million.

Table

BTG Liquidity Presentation (BTG Presentation)

Chart

BTG Quarterly Gold Production History (Fun Trading)

4.1 - Production detail: Production comparison 1Q22 versus 1Q23 per mine
Chart

BTG Quarterly Production 1Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG Fekola Quarterly Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG Masbate Quarterly Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG Otjikoto Quarterly Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

BTG Quarterly Gold Price and AISC History (Fun Trading)

Table

BTG Guidance 2023 (BTG Presentation)

Table Map

BTG Goose Project in Nunavut, Canada (BTG Presentation)

Chart

BTG TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As explained in my article, I trade short-term BTG and own a long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

