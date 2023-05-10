Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 12:33 PM ETCEVA, Inc. (CEVA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.08K Followers

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Kingston - Vice President, Market Intelligence and Investor Relations

Amir Panush - Chief Executive Officer

Yaniv Arieli - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Ramsay - TD Cowen

Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt Securities

Martin Yang - Oppenheimer

Suji Desilva - ROTH MKM

Chris Reimer - Barclays

David O'Connor - Exane BNP Paribas

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the CEVA, Inc., First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Richard Kingston, Vice President of Market Intelligence, Investor and Public Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Kingston

Thanks Rocco. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CEVA's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today in the call are Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer; and Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA.

Before handing over to Amir, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of CEVA to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding market trends and dynamics, opportunities for Wi-Fi and 5G; our market position, strategy and growth drivers, including with respect to potential benefits of our acquisition of the 3D Spatial Audio business from VisiSonics. Demand for and benefits of our technologies, expectations and financial guidance regarding future performance, including guidance for the second quarter of 2023 and our plans for attending investor events.

For information on the factors that could cause a difference in our results, please refer to our filings

