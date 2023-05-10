Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 12:38 PM ETSimilarweb Ltd. (SMWB)
Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Raymond Jones - Vice President, Investor Relations

Or Offer - Chief Executive Officer

Jason Schwartz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays Bank

Steve Hromin - Oppenheimer

John Byun - Jefferies

Noah Herman - JPMorgan

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Patrick Walravens - JMP Securities

Tyler Radke - Citi

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Similarweb First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host RJ Jones, Vice President Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Raymond Jones

Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone to our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements related to our business. These statements may include the expected performance of our business and our future financial results, our strategy, the potential impact of rising interest rates, rising global inflation and current macroeconomic conditions, challenges in our business, and in the markets in which we operate, our anticipated long-term growth and overall future prospects.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during the call.

Further reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Please review our Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023 and in particular the sections entitled Cautionary Statement regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors for a discussion of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.

