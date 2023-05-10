Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Oxley - Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Fred Brightbill - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

George Steinbarger - Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Craig Kennison - Baird

Gerrick Johnson - BMO Capital Markets

Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2023 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Incorporated. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to the Chief Financial Officer, Tim Oxley. Please go ahead.

Tim Oxley

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we discuss MasterCraft's third quarter performance for fiscal 2023. As a reminder, today's call is being webcast live and will also be archived on our website for future listening.

With me on this morning's call are Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; George Steinbarger, our Chief Revenue Officer. Fred will begin with a review of our operational highlights from the third quarter. I will then discuss our financial performance for the quarter. Then I'll turn the call back to Fred for some closing remarks before we open the call for Q&A.

Before we begin, we would like to remind participants that the information contained in this call is current only as of today, May 10, 2023. The company assumes no obligation to update any statements, including forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and subject to the safe harbor disclaimer in today's press release.

