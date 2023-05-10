Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 12:50 PM ETPolyPid Ltd. (PYPD)
PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Ritchie - LifeSci Advisors

Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad - Chief Executive Officer

Jonny Missulawin - Chief Financial Officer

Ori Warshavsky - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald

Roy Buchanan - JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the PolyPid First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder this call is recorded.

And I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Brian Ritchie from LifeSci Advisors. Mr. Ritchie you may begin.

Brian Ritchie

Thank you all for participating in PolyPid's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today will be Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad Chief Executive Officer of PolyPid; Jonny Missulawin, PolyPid's Chief Financial Officer; and Ori Warshavsky, Chief Operating Officer.

Earlier today, PolyPid released financial results for the three months ended March 31 2023. A copy of the press release is available in the Investors section on the company's website www.polypid.com.

I'd like to remind you that on this call management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For example, management is making forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected resumption of recruitment for the SHIELD II Phase III trial and the timing of top line results therefrom; potential MAA and NDA submissions, the expected timing of the completion of the commercial manufacturing process and packaging validation for D-PLEX100, potential partnering and collaboration opportunities and the company's expectations, regarding its cash balance and additional compelling financing opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including the risks described from time to time in our SEC filings. Our results may differ materially from those

