Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 12:56 PM ETSmart Sand, Inc. (SND)
Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Green - Vice President of Accounting

Chuck Young - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Lee Beckelman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Ouellette - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Smart Sand Incorporated First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder today's conference is being recorded.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Chris Green, VP of Accounting. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Green

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Smart Sand's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. On the call today we have Chuck Young, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Lee Beckelman, Chief Financial Officer; and John Young, Chief Operating Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that our comments made today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. For a complete discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's press release and our documents on file with the SEC.

Smart Sand disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information future events or otherwise. This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast today May 9, 2023.

Additionally, we will refer to the non-GAAP financial measures of contribution margin, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flows during this call. These measures when used in combination with our GAAP results provide us and our

