Coherent Corp. (IIVI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Coherent Corp. (NYSE:IIVI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mary Raymond - Chief Financial Officer

Vincent Mattera - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Sobey - President of Lasers Segment

Walter Bashaw - President

Giovanni Barbarossa - Chief Strategy Officer and President of Materials Segment

Conference Call Participants

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Simon Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Jed Dorsheimer - William Blair & Company

James Ricchiuti - Needham & Company, LLC

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank AG

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Mark Miller - The Benchmark Company

Ruben Roy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Coherent Corp. FY2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Mary Jane Raymond. Please go ahead.

Mary Raymond

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning. I’m Mary Jane Raymond, Coherent’s Chief Financial Officer. Welcome to our earnings call today for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

With me today on the call is Dr. Chuck Mattera, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer. After our prepared remarks, Chuck and I will be joined by Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, our Chief Strategy Officer and the President of the Materials Segment; Dr. Mark Sobey, our President of the Laser Segment; and Bob Bashaw, our President. They will participate in the Q&A to discuss our strategy, results, and the exciting prospects across our end markets.

