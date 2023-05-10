Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 1:12 PM ETVishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Henrici - Investor Relations

Joel Smejkal - President & Chief Executive Officer

Lori Lipcaman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen

Greetings. And welcome to the Vishay Intertechnology First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Peter Henrici, Investor Relations. Thank you sir. You may begin.

Peter Henrici

Thank you, Christine. Good morning and welcome to Vishay Intertechnology's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I am joined today by Joel Smejkal, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and by Lori Lipcaman, our Chief Financial Officer.

This morning we reported results for our first quarter. A copy of our earnings release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.vishay.com. This call is being broadcast live over the web and can be accessed through our website. In addition today's call is being recorded and will be available via replay on our website. During the call, we will be referring to a slide presentation, which we also posted at ir.vishay.com.

You should be aware that in today's conference call we will be making certain forward-looking statements that discuss future events and performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could cause results to differ please see today's press release and Vishay's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

