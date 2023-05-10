Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Pagaya: Misunderstood And Mispriced

May 10, 2023 2:17 PM ETPagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)
Kevin Mak, CFA profile picture
Kevin Mak, CFA
845 Followers

Summary

  • Pagaya continues to execute exceptionally well, showing stability and growth in a difficult economic climate.
  • The company's high operating leverage should provide significant cashflows as it turns profitable in the coming quarters.
  • The company's robust balance sheet with low credit exposure provides a high margin of safety.
  • The stock has unique quantitative metrics that appear to cause mispricings in the market.
credit score concept on the screen of smartphone

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) is an Israeli fintech startup that specializes in providing AI-based credit scoring. The company claims its proprietary systems are able to analyze a potential borrower's credit attributes with a higher degree of accuracy than traditional methods and

This article was written by

Kevin Mak, CFA profile picture
Kevin Mak, CFA
845 Followers
Kevin is the Director of the Realtime Analysis and Investment Lab (RAIL) at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.  In addition, he is a lecturer and teaches MBA and undergraduate courses on trading and investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long PGY, short Aug Calls, Short Aug Puts

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.