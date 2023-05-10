Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Applied Materials: A Peter Lynch Chip Play

Brett Ashcroft Green
Summary

  • Several aspects of Applied Materials, Inc. fit Peter Lynch's description of a fundamentally sound stock.
  • The Applied Materials, Inc. balance sheet looks great, with current assets trending way above long-term debt.
  • The trailing 5-year GAAP EPS CAGR is over 20% boosted by some nice buybacks since 2017.
  • Down 32% from the high, this could be a great time to get in while the growth rate exceeds the P/E.
  • Although Applied Materials pays a low dividend of only 1.11%, it has a lot of room to grow, with a payout ratio of only 13.25% and growth for the last 5 years.

Can't have Silicon Valley without silicon

An interesting play that I've been in due to indexing Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula is Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). It continues to screen well as a company with high ROIC and a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Applied Materials 10K

Applied Materials 10K

Applied Materials 10K Sales sources

Applied Materials 10K

Applied Materials 10K regional sales

Applied Materials 10K

seeking alpha amat balance sheet

seeking alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Applied Materials 10K margins

Applied Materials 10K

yahoo finance free cash flow

yahoo finance

seeking alpha wall st targets

seeking alpha

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMAT, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

