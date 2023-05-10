Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kinross Gold: Margin Recovery On Deck

May 10, 2023 2:43 PM ETKinross Gold Corporation (K:CA), KGC1 Comment
Summary

  • Kinross Gold released its Q1 results this week, reporting quarterly production of ~466,000 gold-equivalent ounces, a meaningful improvement vs. the year-ago period.
  • Unfortunately, costs were higher at $1,321/oz, but the higher gold price should offset the company's higher costs if it can continue to hold on to its gains.
  • From a development standpoint, Kinross continues to make solid progress on its Tasiast 24k Project, Manh Choh remains on budget and schedule, and costs should decline as the year progresses.
  • That said, while the turnaround story here remains intact, I don't see any margin of safety at current levels, and I would view further strength above US$5.90 before July as an opportunity to book some profits.

Mining

erlucho

We're more than halfway through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the most recent companies to report its results is Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC). Overall, the company put together a solid

Kinross Operations

Kinross Operations (Company Website)

Kinross - Quarterly Gold-Equivalent Ounce Production

Kinross - Quarterly Gold-Equivalent Ounce Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Kinross - Quarterly Production by Mine

Kinross - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Kinross - Quarterly Revenue

Kinross - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Kinross - Quarterly AISC & AISC Margins

Kinross - Quarterly AISC & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Kinross - Quarterly Capex & Free Cash Flow

Kinross - Quarterly Capex & Free Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Kinross - Historical Cash Flow Multiple

Kinross - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

KGC 3-Year Chart

KGC 3-Year Chart (TC2000.com)

Capri Holdings - Historical Earnings Multiple

Capri Holdings - Historical Earnings Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Kinross - July 2022 Article

Kinross - July 2022 Article (Seeking Alpha Premium/PRO)

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

