Chord Energy Corporation: Low Valuation And Shareholder-Friendly Management

MJ Investing
Summary

  • Chord Energy Corporation saw a better than expected result as shown in the last earnings report as momentum has started to pick up.
  • The demand for oil and natural gas will be here for a long time as the transition to an electrified society still requires these commodities.
  • Chord has managed to build a strong balance sheet and has good free cash flow yields to help support the dividend and, therefore, I will rate it a buy.

Investment Summary

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) is a U.S.-based company that specializes in hydrocarbon and hydraulic fracturing exploration. They mainly operate in North Dakota and Montana where they search for oil and natural gas

Company Assets (Q1 Report)

Company Liabilities (Q1 Report)

I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

