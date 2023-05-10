Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 2:14 PM ETFerroglobe PLC (GSM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.08K Followers

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marco Levi - CEO

Beatriz García-Cos - CFO

Anis Barodawalla - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Securities

Martin Englert - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Ferroglobe's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Anis Barodawalla, Ferroglobe's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy. You may begin.

Anis Barodawalla

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Ferroglobe's first quarter 2023 conference call. Joining me today are Marco Levi, our Chief Executive Officer; and Beatriz García-Cos, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started with some prepared remarks, I'm going to read a brief statement. Please turn to Slide 2 at this time. Statements made by management during this conference call that are forward-looking are based on current expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in Ferroglobe's most recent SEC filings and the exhibits to those filings, which are available on our webpage, ferroglobe.com. In addition, this discussion includes references to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross debt, net debt, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, among other non-IFRS measures. Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures may be found in our most recent SEC filings.

At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to Marco Levi, our Chief Executive Officer. Next slide, please.

Marco Levi

Thank you, Anis, and good morning, or good afternoon, everyone. The first quarter has been very productive, and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.